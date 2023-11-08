MANSFIELD — Voters in Richland County officially renewed a property tax levy that supports the services of Richland County Children Services.

According to final, unofficial results from the Richland County Board of Elections, the levy passed with 61.37%, or 23,928 votes.

Nikki Harless, executive director of Richland County Children Services (RCCS), said this was the largest margin that the levy has passed by since 1994.

“I am truly grateful for the Richland County residents that supported the agency and the work we do to keep kids safe,” she said on Tuesday.

The 10-year, 1-mill property tax levy generates about $2.3 million annually, providing funds for the support of children services and the care, protection and placement of abused, neglected and dependent children.

Harlesss said the levy helps RCCS continue to provide in-home supportive services, as well as foster and adoption services for children who need out-of-home care.

“Thank you for continuing to keep children’s safety and wellbeing a priority,” she said.

As a renewal, the levy will not cost local property owners additional taxes. The levy was first approved in 1984. The first collections of the renewal would come in 2025 and end in 2033.

Currently, RCCS has about 140 children in temporary custody, and provides supportive services to those children and the families who have stepped up to take care of them. This costs around $10,000 a day, Harless said in previous coverage.

The agency investigates around 1,200 reports of abuse and neglect of children annually.