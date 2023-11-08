MANSFIELD — The polls in Richland County have closed and the final batch of results has been released on Tuesday night at 10:54 p.m.

A couple of school levies are so close provisional ballots and absentee ballots that haven’t been counted could determine the final outcomes.

Both the Madison School levy (3,612 FOR vs. 3,601 AGAINST) and the Lucas school levy (794 FOR vs. 804 AGAINST) fall into this category. In Ashland County, 21 voted in favor of the Lucas issue, while 36 voted against. That brought the total of 815 FOR vs. 835 AGAINST.

The races will not be certified until Nov. 21.

These were the final results as of 10:54 p.m.

