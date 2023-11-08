MANSFIELD — There will be two new faces when Mansfield City Council convenes for the first time in 2023.

Democrat Cynthia Daley and Republican Deborah Mount were elected Tuesday to represent the 4th and 6th wards, respectively.

Daley, a political newcomer, will replace current Councilman Alomar Davenport, whom she defeated in the May primary.

Mount defeated current Councilwoman Kimberly Moton, who was appointed in 2020 to complete an unexpired term.

The 56-year-old Daley received 53.88 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Harold Wayman, who was also making his first run for public office.

Cynthia Daley

According to final, unofficial vote totals from the Richland County Board of Elections, Daley received 660 votes, compared to 565 for Wayman in a race that saw 27.58 percent voter participation.

“Overall, the campaign experience was positive,” Daley said. “I’ve met a lot of people going door-to-door. It was great meeting new people and learning their concerns.

She said her first goal is to learn how City Council operates.

“In the community, I want to start a neighborhood watch program and I want to see how we can get youth involved. I know it’s going to be hard, but we have got to try to get them off the streets,” Daley said.

The 34-year-old Mount received 51.49 percent of the vote, according to the BOE, likely becoming the first Republican to represent the 6th Ward.

Mount received 603 votes, compared to 568 for Moton, in a race that saw 30.02 percent voter participation.

A frequent attendee at City Council meetings and a long-time member of the Cherry Hill Neighborhood Watch, Mount said she would like to “systematically go through the city’s ordinances.”

“I don’t know how long it will take to accomplish. Some of them haven’t been looked at in decades and I’d like to see some attention given to that,” Mount said.

She said she would also like to find ways to address the city’s growing gun violence problem.

“I don’t know how much you can do as a council person. I wish there was more that we could do, other than being an involved citizen and doing your best to assist your neighbors,” she said.

Deborah Mount

“I’ve been a neighborhood watch leader for 19 years, and unfortunately, the (recent double homicide) was in our neighborhood. We need to get neighbors involved and willing to keep their neighborhood safe.

“But I think the biggest deal at this point is the court system doing more about repeat offenders,” Mount said.

Moton, who congratulated Mount, said a lack of voter participation was a difference. Of the ward’s 4,640 registered voters, just 1,393 cast ballots.

“That’s just the bottom line. I think the information has been out there for people. It’s just a matter of whether or not they will (vote),” she said, adding some people think their votes don’t count.

“In instances like this, if that’s the way any of my constituents thought, well then, ‘Yes, your vote does count,'” Moton said.

She said she will continue to work to help her community.

“I’m still here for anybody that needs me. Whatever I can do for the city of Mansfield, I’m here. I’m not going to quit,” Moton said.