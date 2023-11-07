MANSFIELD — Due to Sewer Department repairs, the City of Mansfield has announced it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed:

Hahn Road from Boyle Road to Dillon Road.

The road has been closed and is set to reopen by the end of the workday on Nov.10.

Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday thru Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.