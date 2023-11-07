Mitchell Daniel Clay

1955-2023

“His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!’ Matthew25:23

Mitchell Daniel Clay, age 68, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on August 7th, 2023. Mitchell was born in the early days of spring on April 4th in 1955. He was the blessing of the late Mitchell Carson and Barbara Hamilton Clay. Mitchell was a graduate of Shelby High School and proud owner of the Clay Brothers Cycle. He had a warm heart and loved his family. Mitchell also had a green thumb. He loved to plant and watch his flowers grow. He was a man of strong faith and spent many hours in the pages of his bible. He knew there was a kingdom awaiting him with gardens that were bigger than he had ever seen. Mitchell was loved by the many who knew him and will be missed by all.

Mitchell is survived by his only son, Jeremiah “Jeremy” Houston of Shelby, OH; two precious grandchildren; and one brother Donald “Duck” Clay of Mansfield, Ohio. Also surviving are his church family and many extended family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, Mitchell is enjoying a Heavenly reunion with one brother David A. Clay.

A graveside service to honor the memory of Mitchell was held on Monday, August 14th, 2023, at the Clay Cemetery, located on Clay-Jack in Rush, KY.

Online condolences may be sent to the family from our website at kilgrorecollierfuneralhome.com

Funeral Home: Kilgore Collier Funeral Home

Website: kilgrorecollierfuneralhome.com