JEROMESVILLE — When a suspect fled from a traffic stop, Hillsdale Local Schools entered a modified lockdown on Tuesday afternoon.

“We were well prepared, and everyone did what they were supposed to do in order to stay safe,” said Catherine Trevathan, Hillsdale Local Schools’ superintendent.

Sgt. Eugene Crum with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said Daniel Johnson, 19, of Ashland, was pulled over for a speeding violation on State Route 60 near U.S. Route 30.

Instead of stopping, Johnson drove onto private property and crashed into a creek, the Patrol reported. He left the vehicle on foot before officers apprehended him.

A media release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol stated he was located in the front yard of 627 Township Road 1804.

The State Highway Patrol and Ashland County Sheriff Office were both on the scene, according to Crum.

“This gentleman claims he just panicked,” Crum said. “There’s no really good rhyme or reason as to why he did this.”

Crum said the incident began at 2:11 p.m., and Johnson was brought into custody at 2:45 p.m.

The media release stated Johnson was incarcerated for failing to comply with the order or signal of a police officer. Nobody was injured during the incident. Bate’s Towing Ohio removed the vehicle from the creek.