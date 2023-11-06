MANSFIELD — Third Street Family Health Services will recognize local veterans by providing them with a day of free health and dental care.

In honor of Veterans Day, the network of non-profit community health centers will host its Operation Heal Our Vets event for a second year.

The event will be Thursday, Nov. 9, from 7:15 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. It will be held at the Third Street Family Health Services campus, 600 West Third Street in Mansfield.

According the U.S. Census Bureau, there were about 8,429 veterans in Richland County in 2021. During Operation Heal Our Vets, the center will provide veterans with basic dental care and health screenings.

The attendees will also receive gift bags, T-shirts, keepsakes, and refreshments.

This annual event is made possible with the help of contributions from community supporters.

This year, more than 60 veterans are expected to receive care during the day.

Third Street Family Health Services

Third Street Family Health Services was founded in 1994. We are a non-profit community health center that focuses on improving the health of the greater community and removing barriers to wellness.

Our mission is to deliver comprehensive health and wellness care that is accessible to all.

We provide behavioral health, community health worker, dental, medical, medication-assisted treatment, OB/GYN, pediatric, pharmacy, podiatry, and specialty care services across 11 locations in north central Ohio. For more information, go to www.thirdstreetfamily.org.