TIRO — The Shelby/Mansfield KOA Resort recently presented a check for $13,000 to the Tiro-Auburn Volunteer Fire Department.

“The Shelby/Mansfield KOA Resort and our camping guests very much appreciate the efforts of our local fire department,” stated a press release from KOA.

“We know this contribution will be put to excellent use by them.”

Throughout the 2023 camping season money was raised by a multitude of events including things like Purse Bingo, Tool Bingo, Camper Bingo, Early Spring Discount – Pay for 1night and Second night.

Funds were then donated to the Tiro-Auburn Volunteer Fire Department, Wine and Cheese on The Deck, Haunted Farm.

These events are complemented by personal contributions from campers.