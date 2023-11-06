MANSFIELD — Ohio State Mansfield is hosting the the first annual Mansfield Maker’s Market featuring handmade crafts, goods, and artisanal items on Wednesday, Nov. 8 from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Campus Recreation Center.

Admission to the event is free and open to the public.

The campus is collecting donations at the event to support the Student Emergency Fund.

This fund provides students who have unforeseen expenses and lack the financial resources with short-term financial assistance so that they can remain enrolled in classes and continue their education.

If you have questions, please contact Delaney Buechner at Buechner.22@osu.edu