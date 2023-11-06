SHELBY — There is a nursing scholarship available at The Shelby Foundation in honor of Wanda June Humphrey.

Humphrey was a registered nurse who provided care to the community of Shelby for over 26 years.

Always the visionary, she recognized the need for nurses to continually embrace life-long learning.

The Wanda June Humphrey Nursing Scholarship of The Shelby Foundation was established to financially assist a registered nurse who is attending a higher learning institution to obtain a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree.

Applicants for the Wanda June Humphrey Nursing Scholarship must meet the following criteria.

Hold an active Registered Nurse license in the State of Ohio

Accepted into an accredited BSN program

Reside in Richland County, Ohio

Provide proof of enrollment for the upcoming term

Be employed while attending school

Submit the application prior to the deadline

Applications must be received by Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, to be eligible for the

$1,000 scholarship.

Electronic grant application and submission instructions are available

at www.theshelbyfoundation.org.

If you have questions, please call Carrie Kemerer at 419-342-3686 or email carrie@theshelbyfoundation.org.