SHELBY — There is a nursing scholarship available at The Shelby Foundation in honor of Wanda June Humphrey.
Humphrey was a registered nurse who provided care to the community of Shelby for over 26 years.
Always the visionary, she recognized the need for nurses to continually embrace life-long learning.
The Wanda June Humphrey Nursing Scholarship of The Shelby Foundation was established to financially assist a registered nurse who is attending a higher learning institution to obtain a Bachelor of Science in nursing degree.
Applicants for the Wanda June Humphrey Nursing Scholarship must meet the following criteria.
- Hold an active Registered Nurse license in the State of Ohio
- Accepted into an accredited BSN program
- Reside in Richland County, Ohio
- Provide proof of enrollment for the upcoming term
- Be employed while attending school
- Submit the application prior to the deadline
Applications must be received by Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023, to be eligible for the
$1,000 scholarship.
Electronic grant application and submission instructions are available
at www.theshelbyfoundation.org.
If you have questions, please call Carrie Kemerer at 419-342-3686 or email carrie@theshelbyfoundation.org.