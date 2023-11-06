MANSFIELD — The Richland Area Chamber & Economic Development has announced its upcoming event, BOSS (Business Owners Sharing Solutions), designed to equip and connect business owners and managers.

The event will feature a panel of distinguished speakers who are experts in their respective fields, discussing vital topics relevant to small business owners and managers.

For the upcoming BOSS event, the focus will be on “AI Advancements | From AI to Deep Fakes.”

As technology evolves at an exponential rate, the event aims to address the question of whether businesses are adequately prepared to keep pace.

The discussion will span from harnessing Artificial Intelligence to tackling challenges such as ‘deep fakes’ and other security risks. Attendees can look forward to a dynamic and informative discussion on crucial aspects for business owners and managers.

Meet our panel of speakers:

 Jay Allred, CEO, Source Media Properties

 Dennis Fox, President / CEO, ES Consulting

 Jon Pierce, President, DRM Productions

Event Details:

 Date: Friday, Nov. 17, 2023

 Time: 7:30 to 9:30 a.m.

 Location: Deer Ridge Golf Club, Downstairs Banquet Room, 900 Comfort Plaza Dr., Bellville.

Admission Fees:

 $50 for non-members

 $30 for Engage & Connect Members

 Free for Build & Grow, Boost & Excel, Shape & Thrive, and Catalytic Leader Members

To register for the BOSS event, please visit richlandareachamber.com.

For additional information, contact Lisa Duckworth at lduckworth@richlandareachamber.com or 419-522-3211.

Don’t miss this opportunity to engage with industry leaders, gain actionable insights, and stay competitive in the fast-evolving business landscape.