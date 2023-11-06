MANSFIELD — Mansfield police and the Richland County Coroner’s Office are investigating human remains found Sunday morning in the woods at North Lake Park.

Bob Ball, the coroner’s chief investigator, said Monday morning no additional information was available regarding the remains.

He said officials had not yet even been able to determine a gender.

The body was found about 1/2-mile into the woods on the north side of the lake and had no identification, according to Ball.

He said the body was covered in leaves.

“There is clothing around (the remains),” Ball said when asked of the decomposing body.

“We don’t have idea yet on who this person is,” he said. “Folks who have missing loved ones … I know they will be curious. But we don’t know anything yet.”

Members of the Mercyhurst University forensic anthropology team are assisting with identifying the remains.

Two vans from the school based in Erie, Penn., made the 175-mile drive to Mansfield to help local officials with the case.

Law enforcement agencies often reach out to the Mercyhurst team, which has assisted the Richland County Coroner’s Office in the past.