Dr. Harold (“Doc”, “Bud”) Rinehart, 83 of Perrysville, claimed his heavenly home on October 31, 2023. Born January 17, 1940, he was a graduate of Shelby High School, National Chiropractic College, and a member of the Air National Guard.

Practicing in Loudonville & Mansfield, he was a warrior for chiropractic, always loving people and caring for their needs. Jokester, encourager, animal lover and wanna-be inventor were well-earned titles. He was our Mr. Fixit using vaseline as a favored remedy. Since becoming a believer at a Billy Graham Crusade, he was never shy about sharing his faith.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patti; daughters Tiki Peterson, Heather

(Dr. Jeff) Zaika and Hillary (Todd) Stach. He was “Pa” to Jackie, Emily, Gabby, Bailey, Jillian, Summer and Skylan; He is also survived by brother Dr. Tom (Darlene) Rinehart, sister Faye (Larry) Kimberly, brother-in-law Dr. David Livingston, & many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Dr. Harold and Martha (Sites) Rinehart and sister Bette Livingston.

A time of honoring his life and memory will be Thursday, November 9 @ 4pm at New Hope Community Church (637 N. Market Street, Loudonville, Ohio).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Mifflin Fire Department in Mifflin, Ohio.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org