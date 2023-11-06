BUCYRUS — 11 people were arrested over a two-day period when local law enforcement from Crawford County (METRICH) joined forces on Nov. 3 and 4.

Crawford County Sheriff Scott Kent said authorities conducted a two-day drug/criminal saturation in known high drug areas, inside Crawford County from 6 to 10 p.m. each day.

In total, approximately 100 traffic stops were conducted and officers seized over 60 grams of methamphetamines, fentanyl, Ecstasy, marijuana, currency and drug paraphernalia.

Seven individuals were arrested for various felony drug charges, reports will be forwarded to the Crawford County Prosecutors Office for consideration of all charges.

Two arrests were made on outstanding warrants and two individuals were arrested for operating a vehicle while under the influence.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Bucyrus Police Department, Galion Police Department, Crestline Police Department, New Washington Police Department, Crawford County Adult Probation, Crawford County Prosecutor’s Office and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Sheriff Scott Kent and Det. Tyler Winkelman encourage citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office at 419-562-7906.

The public can leave a tip at METRICH at 1-419-52-CRIME or by downloading the METRICH app for your smart phone.