MANSFIELD — Local volunteer Debbie Melching, of Mansfield, was recently recognized for countless hours of service to the community during a Modern Woodmen of America member event on Oct. 10.

Debbie Melching was honored through Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program for giving of many volunteer hours as an advocate for Autism Awareness.

As part of the Hometown Hero Program, members of the Ashland Modern Woodmen Summit chapter 18054 presented Debbie with a certificate and a $100 award grant to be donated to the charitable organization of the honoree’s choice. Debbie selected Taking Root Farm to receive the donation.

“Volunteers form the foundation of a strong community,” says Lauren Stalnaker, local Modern Woodmen volunteer leader. “Modern Woodmen’s Hometown Hero Program gives us the chance to thank those who selflessly give their time to make the world a better place.”

Coordinated by local Modern Woodmen members, the fraternal financial services organization’s Summit chapters, chapters and youth service clubs provide opportunities for members to take part in social and educational activities and volunteer projects to meet local needs.

For more information or to get involved, contact Stalnaker at 419.775.5272/Lauren.D.Stalnaker@mwarep.org.