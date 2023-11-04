OBETZ — Brailey Slone exceeded expectations.

Lexington’s sophomore distance dynamo placed fifth in the Division II girls race at Saturday’s state meet at Fortress Obetz, helping Lady Lex to a third-place finish in the team standings.

Slone finished in 18 minutes, 38 seconds — more than 40 seconds faster than last year, when she placed 18th as a freshman.

“Me and (Lex coach Denise Benson) were discussing at the beginning of the season what my goals should be and one of them was to get Top 10,” said Slone, who won a district championship and was third at last week’s regional meet in Tiffin. “It feels really good to know that all my hard work is paying off at the end of the season.”

Lady Lex matched last year’s third-place finish with a score of 166. Minverva (144) won the team title while Woodridge (157) was runner-up.

“Last week we had a really great race team-wise,” Sloan said. “I would have loved to finish on the podium (as a team).”

Lexington’s Elyana Weaver earned All-Ohio honor with a top-30 finish. Weaver was 23rd in 19:14.40.

Jenna Halfhill (19:39.70) was 48th overall for Lady Lex, while Katya Prykhodko (20:33.70) was 94th and Abby Moeglin (20:41) was 103rd. Hallie Durbin (20:44) was 108th and Hannah Griffin (20:49.40) was 111th.

Galion’s Makayla Halbisen earned All-Ohio honors by finishing 29th. The freshman finished in 19:22.80.

Shelby finished 14th as a team with a score of 319. Anna Will (20:07.30) led the Whippets, finishing 71st. She was followed by Emma Montgomery (80th, 20:11.80), Channon Cundiff (89th, 20:26.60), Kailyn Schwall (120th, 21:01.40), Emma Mahek (137th, 21:27.30), Kaylin Mahon (149th, 21:45.80) and Courtney Stiving (173rd, 22:52.20).

Division II Boys

The Shelby boys finished 19th in the team standings with a score of 418. Marshall Moore led the Whippets, finishing 66th in 16:50.40). He was followed by Luke Lesser (106th, 17:18.50), Carson Perkins (135th, 17:42.50), Sean Finnegan (147th, 18:06.30), Indy Mayer (155th, 18:14.80), Zane Robinson (166th, 18:35.40) and Evan Reed (180th, 19:16.60).

Ontario’s Xavier Trent was 46th overall in 16:38.30. Teammate Dean Morrison was 69th in 16:53.70).

Division I Boys

Lexington’s Chance Basilone earned All-Ohio honors I the Division I boys race. The junior was 27th in 15:50.

Ashland’s K’Tyo Hendershott finished 95th in 16:37.90.

Division III Girls

The Colonel Crawford girls finished 14th with a score of 315. The Eagles were led by Cecelia Chase, who was 14th in 18:54.50.

“I really just wanted to get All-Ohio again,” said Chase, who was eighth last year. “The race was a lot more competitive this year than last year.”

Gabby Roston (19:54.90) was 56th, while Rylinn Edgington (21:20.90) was 130th. Izzy Roston (147th, 21:37.60), Brynn Bruner (153rd, 21:51.30) and Alexis Dure (181st, 23:57.60) rounded it out for Colonel Crawford.

Loudonville’s Tess Shultz was 10th in 18:49.80. Shultz was 19th last year.

“Last year’s experience really helped me this year,” Shultz said. “I knew the course and I knew where I could look to pass.”

Mansfield Christian’s Meagan Them was 70th in 20:09.80, while Centerburg’s Payton Tucker was 78th in 20:17.10. Crestview’s Leyna Gerich was 84th in 20:21.80.

Division III Boys

Mapleton’s Isaik Schoch capped his career with a 19th-place finish. The senior crossed the line in 16:17.90.

“I feel pretty good about my race,” Skoch said. “My goal was to finish in the top 20 and I got 19th. I’m very happy with the way I ran today and with my career.”

Crestview’s Cooper Brockway was 74th in 17:09.30. Colonel Crawford’s Shawn Auck was 97th in 17:29.40.

Frederticktown qualified as a team and finished 18th with a score of 358. Josh Alexander led the Freddies, finishing 85th in 17:21.60. He was followed by Aiden McManis (103rd, 17:32.90), Kaleb Randall (121st, 17:48.20), Brandon Hogg (132nd, 18:04.20), Noah Smith (151st, 18:25.30), Lee Brumenshenkel (159th, 18:30.90) and Anson Wenger (178th, 19:21.40).