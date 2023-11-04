SHELBY – Senior Skyler Winters wasn’t anticipating a heavy workload in the days leading up to his final game at the Whippet Athletic Complex.

The 5-foot-10, 200-pound running-back said he and his teammates prepared for sixth-seeded Van Wert to heavily stack the box and expect the rushing attack.

“We were focusing more on the passing game all week,” Winters said. “I just felt like I still had it in me to help produce.”

Production is exactly what Winters provided, rushing for 102 yards and four touchdowns as third-seeded Shelby ran away with a 71-41 victory over the Cougars in a Division IV, Region 14 playoff meeting.

Senior running back Skyler Winters (#21 above) rushed for over one-hundred yards and 4 TDs in Shelby’s 71-41 victory over Van Wert Friday.

Offense fueled defensive production for Shelby

“I wanted to get our defense to rally,” Winters said. “It doesn’t matter how many times we scored, because we wanted to get our defense to step up.”

The Whippet defense overcame a rough start, which saw Van Wert quarterback Brylen Parker break away for a 61-yard TD run on the Cougars second play from scrimmage.

Parker’s score began a fast-paced barrage of offense from both squads, who combined for 76 first-half points — 41 points were scored in the first quarter alone.

Offensive leaders for the Cougars included Parker, who completed 16 passes for 303 yards and 3 TDs, as well as senior receiver Conner Campbell, tallying eight receptions for 212 yards and 3 TDs.

Whatever message was delivered to the Shelby defense at halftime stuck.

The Whippets brought the Cougars scoring to a screeching halt, pitching a second-half shutout which included an interception from Nic Eyster and several sacks from Mason Vent.

Gallery: No. 6 Van Wert at No. 3 Shelby

Shelby is a ‘second half team’

Shelby coach Rob Mahaney said the Whippets have been a second-half team all season.

“We’ve been able to go in at halftime and widen the gap,” Mahaney said. “It’s a credit to our kids, who did a tremendous job of executing.”

Mahaney said once the defense found time to calm itself, the players found their groove.

“When we got stops early in the third quarter, our offense was able to put our foot on the gas,” he said. “We were able to pin our ears back up front and make some plays.”

Offensively, the Whippets produced their highest-scoring game of the season, topping a previous best of 62 points scored against Galion.

As a team, Shelby produced 669 yards, featuring big performances from Winters, sophomore quarterback Brayden DeVito, senior receiver Issaiah Ramsey and senior receiver Miles Swisher.

DeVito completed 20 passes for 426 yards and 3 TDs, also adding 16 carries on the ground for 119 yards and 2 TDs. In total he had an incredible 545 yards of total offense and five touchdowns.

Ramsey led all receivers with 11 receptions for 249 yards and a score, complemented by Swisher’s six receptions for 131 yards and one TD.

Rising to the occasion

“Our playmakers made plays,” Mahaney said. “I’m extremely proud of these guys and it was just an awesome thing.”

Both Winters and Mahaney shared in their excitement for the opportunity to play another week.

“These are kids that we’ve challenged all off-season to be process-driven,” Mahaney said. “I think we’re seeing that now. Making it to the regional semis is a pretty special thing.”

Winters, who played his final home game Friday, was full of emotions after finding time to catch his breath.

“I’m a senior and I know I’m not going to play forever,” he said. “I just want to go out here and have fun this week, focus up and hopefully perform at this level next week with all my teammates.”

No. 2 Glenville vs No. 3 Shelby: Div. IV Region 14 semifinal preview

The third-seeded Whippets will collide with second-seeded Cleveland Glenville in a Division IV, Region 14 semifinal game next Friday at a neutral site, which will be announced Sunday by the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

Glenville, the reigning Division IV state champions, defeated 10th-seeded Napoleon 44-7 Friday.

“It’s going to be a huge challenge,” Mahaney said. “They’ve (Glenville) got some dudes on their football team, but we just have to continue to stay process-driven and do what’s got us this far.”

Scoring Summary

First Quarter

VW: Parker, 61 yard rushing TD (6-0)

SHS: Winters, 3 yard rushing TD (7-6)

VW: Parker to Campbell, 41 yard pass TD (13-7)

SHS: Winters, 8 yard rushing TD (14-13)

VW: Parker to Campbell, 33 yard pass TD (20-14)

SHS: DeVito, 13 yard rushing TD (21-20)

Second Quarter

VW: Parker, 2 yard rushing TD (27-21)

SHS: Swisher, 3 yard rushing TD (28-27)

VW: Parker to Campbell, 13 yard pass TD (34-28)

SHS: DeVito, 16 yard rushing TD (35-34)

SHS: DeVito to Swisher, 64 yard pass TD (42-34)

Third Quarter

SHS: DeVito to Eyster, 4 yard pass TD (49-34)

SHS: Winters, 1 yard rushing TD (56-34)

SHS: DeVito to Ramsey, 87 yard pass TD (64-34)

Fourth Quarter

SHS: Winters, 2 yard rushing TD (71-34)

VW: Parker to Campbell, 58 yard pass TD (71-41)