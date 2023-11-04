Photos from a graveside military honors ceremony in Fort Mitchell, Ky., on Saturday to honor Bellville native John F. Rowalt, who earned the Congressional Medal of Honor in 1869 as a U.S. Army private fighting in the Indian Campaigns in Arizona. He died of smallpox in 1875 and had been buried in an unmarked grave south of Cincinnati for 148 years. Richland Source is preparing a story on the event, which will publish Sunday morning.