Shelby defeats Van Wert

Shelby handled Van Wert 71-41 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Shelby darted in front of Van Wert 21-20 to begin the second quarter.

The Whippets registered a 42-34 advantage at intermission over the Cougars.

Shelby roared to a 64-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the fourth quarter.

Tiffin Columbian rolls through Ontario

Tiffin Columbian notched a win against Ontario 55-35 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

Tiffin Columbian roared in front of Ontario 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 27-14 at the intermission.

Tiffin Columbian thundered to a 47-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Dalton overcomes deficit and Lucas

Lucas’ advantage forced Dalton to dig down, but it did to earn a 35-10 win Friday in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Lucas started on steady ground by forging a 10-0 lead over Dalton at the end of the first quarter.

The Bulldogs kept a 21-10 intermission margin at the Cubs’ expense.

Dalton jumped to a 35-10 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Mansfield Sr. scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Rocky River

A swift early pace pushed Mansfield Sr. past Rocky River Friday 55-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Senior High opened with a 20-7 advantage over Rocky River through the first quarter.

The Tygers fought to a 41-14 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

A pair of second-half TDs helped Mansfield Senior charg to a 55-21 lead.

West Holmes survives for narrow win over Galion

West Holmes finally found a way to top Galion 22-19 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 7-7 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the first and third quarters, as neither squad scored.

The Knights held on with a 15-12 scoring edge in the fourth quarter, adding the game-winning TD in the final seconds on a pass that bounced off one receiver and was caught by another.

Ottawa Hills squeezes past Colonel Crawford

Ottawa Hills finally found a way to top Colonel Crawford 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Ottawa Hills opened with a 15-7 advantage over Colonel Crawford through the first quarter.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Colonel Crawford climbed back to within 28-21.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Green Bears and the Eagles were both scoreless.

Northmor overpowers Trimble in thorough fashion

Northmor earned a convincing 31-6 win over Trimble at Trimble High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Northmor moved in front of Trimble 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Tomcats.

Northmor thundered to a 28-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Knights held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, Northmor squared off with Loudonville in a football game.

St. Paul overcomes Malvern in seat-squirming affair

St. Paul posted a narrow 20-14 win over Malvern during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Flyers fought to a 7-0 intermission margin at the Hornets’ expense.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 14-7.

The Hornets enjoyed a 7-6 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

Bluffton allows no points against Bucyrus Wynford

Defense dominated as Bluffton pitched a 38-0 shutout of Bucyrus Wynford for an Ohio high school football victory at Bucyrus Wynford High on Nov. 3.

Bluffton moved in front of Bucyrus Wynford 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second quarter.

Bluffton charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Oak Harbor routs Marengo Highland

Oak Harbor earned a convincing 41-7 win over Marengo Highland for an Ohio high school football victory at Marengo Highland High on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Oak Harbor a 13-0 lead over Marengo Highland.

The Rockets’ offense thundered in front for a 27-0 lead over the Fighting Scots at halftime.

Oak Harbor jumped to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Columbus Grove races in front to defeat Sullivan Black River

A swift early pace pushed Columbus Grove past Sullivan Black River Friday 34-6 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Columbus Grove opened with a 13-0 advantage over Sullivan Black River through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense darted in front for a 19-6 lead over the Pirates at the intermission.

Columbus Grove breathed fire to a 27-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Garaway’s speedy start jolts East Knox

A swift early pace pushed Garaway past East Knox Friday 49-7 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Garaway opened with a 14-0 advantage over East Knox through the first quarter.

The Pirates fought to a 42-0 intermission margin at the Bulldogs’ expense.

East Knox tried to dig out of the hole by climbing within 42-7 in the third quarter.

The Pirates held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, East Knox faced off against Danville.

Early offense pushes Canton McKinley past Cleveland St. Ignatius

Canton McKinley raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 28-24 win over Cleveland St. Ignatius for an Ohio high school football victory at Canton Mckinley High on Nov. 3.

Canton McKinley opened with a 21-3 advantage over Cleveland St. Ignatius through the first quarter.

The Wildcats stemmed the tide in the second quarter by closing the gap to 21-10.

Cleveland St. Ignatius took the lead 24-21 to start the final quarter.

The Bulldogs pulled off a stirring 7-0 final quarter to trip the Wildcats.

Canton South escapes close call with Akron Buchtel

Canton South posted a narrow 27-26 win over Akron Buchtel in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Kirtland delivers statement win over Canton Central Catholic

Kirtland dominated from start to finish in an imposing 48-26 win over Canton Central Catholic in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

Kirtland opened with a 21-0 advantage over Canton Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Hornets registered a 41-7 advantage at halftime over the Crusaders.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Hornets enjoyed a big enough lead to offset the Crusaders’ 19-7 advantage in the fourth quarter.

Lakewood St. Edward defense stifles Canton GlenOak

A suffocating defense helped Lakewood St. Edward handle Canton GlenOak 35-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Lakewood St. Edward jumped in front of Canton GlenOak 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 21-0 advantage at intermission over the Golden Eagles.

Lakewood St. Edward charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Lorain Clearview overcomes Creston Norwayne in seat-squirming affair

Lorain Clearview topped Creston Norwayne 19-16 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

The start wasn’t the problem for Creston Norwayne, as it began with a 3-0 edge over Lorain Clearview through the end of the first quarter.

Had this been a prize fight, the Bobcats would’ve earned the judge’s decision at halftime, with a 16-0 lead on the Clippers.

Creston Norwayne had a 16-13 edge on Lorain Clearview at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

It took a 6-0 rally, but the Clippers were up to the task, grabbing the lead for good in the final quarter.

Massillon sets early tone to dominate Westerville South

An early dose of momentum helped Massillon to a 50-7 runaway past Westerville South at Massillon on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Massillon darted in front of Westerville South 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers opened a monstrous 42-0 gap over the Wildcats at the intermission.

Neither defense permitted points in the third quarter.

The Tigers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-7 edge.

Medina earns narrow win over Wadsworth

Medina topped Wadsworth 22-19 in a tough tilt on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

The start wasn’t the problem for Wadsworth, as it began with a 12-7 edge over Medina through the end of the first quarter.

The Battling Bees kept a 15-12 halftime margin at the Grizzlies’ expense.

Wadsworth took the lead 19-15 to start the final quarter.

The Battling Bees rebounded from a late deficit, outscoring the Grizzlies 7-0 in the last stanza for the victory.

Medina Buckeye records thin win against Norton

Medina Buckeye topped Norton 49-47 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at Norton High on Nov. 3.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 14-14 tie through the first quarter.

The Bucks fought to a 28-14 intermission margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Norton showed its spirit while rallying to within 42-35 in the third quarter.

The Panthers outpointed the Bucks 12-7 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

Medina Highland dominates North Ridgeville

Medina Highland’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from North Ridgeville 28-7 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Medina Highland opened with a 7-0 advantage over North Ridgeville through the first quarter.

Neither squad could claim an advantage as the scoreboard showed a 7-7 standstill heading to the third quarter.

Medina Highland darted in front of North Ridgeville 21-7 going into the fourth quarter.

The Hornets got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Mogadore rallies to rock Andover Pymatuning Valley

Andover Pymatuning Valley dented the scoreboard first, but Mogadore responded to earn a 29-8 decision in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

The start wasn’t the problem for Andover Pymatuning Valley, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Mogadore through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats’ offense jumped in front for a 21-8 lead over the Lakers at halftime.

Mogadore stormed to a 29-8 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Uniontown Green routs North Canton Hoover

Uniontown Green dismissed North Canton Hoover by a 31-7 count for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Uniontown Green opened with a 14-7 advantage over North Canton Hoover through the first quarter.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Uniontown Green pulled to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

