Today, there are 220,000 Ohioans living with Alzheimer’s or another dementia – and by 2025, that number is expected to hit 250,000. Almost 500,000 Ohioans are providing care to people living with the disease in our communities across the state; 2/3 of these caregivers are women. We also know 1 in 3 seniors die from this disease and dementia is one of the costliest conditions to society.



The Alzheimer’s Association is a worldwide voluntary health organization dedicated to advancing Alzheimer’s care support and research. A large part of our mission is to provide care and support to all those who are facing this disease. We do that through our 24/7 Helpline, a variety of online interactive tools, in person awareness presentations, education programs and support groups. We also have staff who provide care consultations and referrals at the local chapter.



As we try to navigate this public health crisis, we know we need to bring awareness, education and support to our local communities. In order to do so effectively, we need an army of volunteers in communities across the state to ensure no family goes without the care and support they need.



In fact, at the 2023 Alzheimer’s Association International Conference (AAIC), research was presented that found that volunteering in later life was associated with better baseline scores on tests of executive function and verbal episodic memory. Volunteering was also associated with a trend toward less cognitive decline over the follow up time of 1-2 years, and those that volunteered several times per week had the highest levels of executive functioning.



Volunteers are the key to success for The Alzheimer’s Association.

More research is needed, but these findings suggest volunteering is good for your brain health. Age is the greatest risk factor for developing dementia – and so one of the ways we can reduce our risk is to stay cognitively active – using our brains.



At our Northwest Ohio Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, volunteers can participate in a wide variety of roles including delivering presentations/programs, facilitating a support group or attending community events representing the Association. There are also opportunities to work on our fundraising and advocacy efforts.



Here are some reasons why our current volunteers have joined the fight:



“It is a blessing to see people in need of support be grateful to be heard and leave a meeting feeling they have some tools to work with in this world of Alzheimer’s disease and its devastation. They can leave with a smile and hope despite the disease.” Joyce, Caregiver Support Group Facilitator/Community Educator



“I cared for my mother for many years before she passed. I wish I had known then what I know now about dementia. I want to share that knowledge with as many family caregivers as possible hoping to make their journey easier.” Paula, Community Educator



“Why I volunteer is to help support people living with Dementia, either directly or in-directly. To give them tips on how to have a more successful outcome and better understanding of and for their loved ones.” Amy, Caregiver Support Group Facilitator

Bringing awareness about alzheimer’s and dementia to local communities allows more people to become involved and help those who need it.

Volunteers are the key to the success of many nonprofit organizations, including the Alzheimer’s Association. We hope this new information will encourage individuals of all ages to get involved in volunteering, not only to benefit their community but potentially one’s own brain health. We want to make sure people know that when faced with this diagnosis and then the journey of this disease, that they are not alone – there is hope and help available. Please join us in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.



To get more information about volunteering contact Jennifer Miller, Program Manager, at 567-302-3610.