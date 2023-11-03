Canton McKinley took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 28-24 victory over upstart Cleveland St. Ignatius on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Canton McKinley breathed fire in front of Cleveland St. Ignatius 21-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 21-10.

Cleveland St. Ignatius took the lead 24-21 to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Bulldogs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 28-24 scoring margin.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Canton McKinley faced off against Massillon.

