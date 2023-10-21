Massillon’s defense throttled Canton McKinley, resulting in a 35-0 shutout in an Ohio high school football matchup on Oct. 21.

Massillon opened with a 6-0 advantage over Canton McKinley through the first quarter.

The Tigers’ offense charged in front for a 28-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Massillon pulled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Massillon and Canton McKinley faced off on Oct. 22, 2022 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 13, Canton McKinley faced off against Canton GlenOak and Massillon took on Warren G. Harding on Oct. 13 at Massillon Washington High School.

