Anna overwhelms Williamsburg

Anna dismissed Williamsburg by a 52-28 count on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 8-8 duel in the first quarter.

The Rockets’ offense roared in front for a 36-14 lead over the Wildcats at the intermission.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Williamsburg got within 36-22.

The Rockets held on with a 16-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Anna faced off against Rockford Parkway and Williamsburg took on Batavia Clermont Northeastern on Oct. 20 at Williamsburg High School.

Ansonia tacks win on Mechanicsburg

Ansonia dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-8 win over Mechanicsburg during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Ansonia opened with a 6-0 advantage over Mechanicsburg through the first quarter.

The Tigers opened a massive 28-8 gap over the Indians at the intermission.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Tigers got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Mechanicsburg faced off against North Lewisburg Triad and Ansonia took on Union City Mississinawa Valley on Oct. 20 at Ansonia High School.

Aurora escapes Gates Mills Gilmour in thin win

Aurora posted a narrow 30-27 win over Gates Mills Gilmour in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Aurora darted in front of Gates Mills Gilmour 9-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Lancers showed their spirit while rallying to within 16-14 at the intermission.

Gates Mills Gilmour took the lead 27-22 to start the final quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Green Men, as they climbed out of a hole with a 30-27 scoring margin.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Aurora faced off against Medina Highland.

An early bolt powers Barnesville past Gahanna Columbus Academy

Barnesville broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Gahanna Columbus Academy 19-17 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Barnesville a 13-0 lead over Gahanna Columbus Academy.

The scoreboard showed the Vikings with a 14-13 lead over the Shamrocks heading into the second quarter.

Barnesville broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 19-17 lead over Gahanna Columbus Academy.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Barnesville faced off against Belmont Union Local and Gahanna Columbus Academy took on Columbus Bishop Ready on Oct. 20 at Gahanna Columbus Academy.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon overpowers Pandora-Gilboa in thorough fashion

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon dominated Pandora-Gilboa 33-3 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon darted in front of Pandora-Gilboa 6-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Chieftains opened a towering 27-3 gap over the Rockets at the intermission.

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon charged to a 33-3 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Bascom Hopewell-Loudon faced off against Tiffin Calvert and Pandora-Gilboa took on Bloomdale Elmwood on Oct. 20 at Pandora-Gilboa High School.

Bellefontaine records thin win against London

Bellefontaine topped London 35-28 in a tough tilt for an Ohio high school football victory at London High on Nov. 3.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 21-21 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Bellefontaine enjoyed a close margin over London with a 28-21 lead heading to the fourth quarter.

The Chieftains and the Red Raiders each scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, London and Bellefontaine squared off on Oct. 21, 2022 at London High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, London faced off against Urbana and Bellefontaine took on Springfield Kenton Ridge on Oct. 20 at Bellefontaine High School.

Beloit West Branch exhales after close call with Streetsboro

Beloit West Branch finally found a way to top Streetsboro 31-28 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

Streetsboro started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Beloit West Branch at the end of the first quarter.

The Warriors’ offense jumped in front for a 21-14 lead over the Rockets at the intermission.

The roles reversed in the third quarter as Streetsboro fought to within 24-21.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, Beloit West Branch squared off with Salem in a football game.

Beverly Fort Frye rides to cruise-control win over Newcomerstown

Beverly Fort Frye unleashed a high-powered offensive show to knock off Newcomerstown 50-13 Friday for an Ohio high school football victory at Newcomerstown High on Nov. 3.

Beverly Fort Frye opened with a 13-6 advantage over Newcomerstown through the first quarter.

The Cadets opened a giant 43-6 gap over the Trojans at the intermission.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Newcomerstown faced off against Lore City Buckeye Trail and Beverly Fort Frye took on Waterford on Oct. 20 at Waterford High School.

Bluffton shuts out Bucyrus Wynford

A suffocating defense helped Bluffton handle Bucyrus Wynford 38-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Bluffton jumped in front of Bucyrus Wynford 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Bluffton charged to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Pirates got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 20, Bluffton squared off with Columbus Grove in a football game.

Brookville sprints past Camden Preble Shawnee

Brookville grabbed a 28-18 victory at the expense of Camden Preble Shawnee in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Blue Devils opened a tight 14-10 gap over the Arrows at the intermission.

Brookville jumped to a 28-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Camden Preble Shawnee faced off against New Lebanon Dixie and Brookville took on Franklin on Oct. 20 at Franklin High School.

Caldwell allows no points against Portsmouth Notre Dame

Defense dominated as Caldwell pitched a 50-0 shutout of Portsmouth Notre Dame at Portsmouth Notre Dame High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Caldwell opened with a 16-0 advantage over Portsmouth Notre Dame through the first quarter.

The Redskins fought to a 41-0 halftime margin at the Titans’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

The Redskins got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 9-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Caldwell faced off against Sarahsville Shenandoah.

Canal Winchester escapes close call with Pataskala Watkins Memorial

Canal Winchester posted a narrow 7-3 win over Pataskala Watkins Memorial during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Pataskala Watkins Memorial showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 3-0 advantage over Canal Winchester as the first quarter ended.

The Indians kept a 7-3 halftime margin at the Warriors’ expense.

Neither squad could muster points in the third and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Canal Winchester faced off against Sunbury Big Walnut and Pataskala Watkins Memorial took on Granville on Oct. 20 at Pataskala Watkins Memorial High School.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep allows no points against Zanesville West Muskingum

A suffocating defense helped Canal Winchester Harvest Prep handle Zanesville West Muskingum 24-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither defense permitted points in the first quarter.

The Warriors fought to a 6-0 intermission margin at the Tornadoes’ expense.

Canal Winchester Harvest Prep charged to an 18-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Warriors held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Canal Winchester Harvest Prep and Zanesville West Muskingum squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Zanesville West Muskingum faced off against Byesville Meadowbrook and Canal Winchester Harvest Prep took on KIPP Columbus on Oct. 20 at Canal Winchester Harvest Prep.

Canfield South Range allows no points against West Lafayette Ridgewood

A suffocating defense helped Canfield South Range handle West Lafayette Ridgewood 35-0 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Canfield South Range a 7-0 lead over West Lafayette Ridgewood.

The Raiders registered a 28-0 advantage at halftime over the Generals.

Canfield South Range breathed fire to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, West Lafayette Ridgewood faced off against Sugarcreek Garaway and Canfield South Range took on Hubbard on Oct. 20 at Canfield South Range High School.

Strong start sends Canton McKinley over Cleveland St. Ignatius

Canton McKinley took control early but had to hold on for a hard-fought 28-24 victory over upstart Cleveland St. Ignatius on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Canton McKinley breathed fire in front of Cleveland St. Ignatius 21-3 to begin the second quarter.

The Wildcats showed their teeth in the second quarter by rallying to within 21-10.

Cleveland St. Ignatius took the lead 24-21 to start the fourth quarter.

The final quarter was decisive for the Bulldogs, as they climbed out of a hole with a 28-24 scoring margin.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Canton McKinley faced off against Massillon.

Canton South escapes close call with Akron Buchtel

Canton South finally found a way to top Akron Buchtel 27-26 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Recently on Oct. 20, Canton South squared off with Canal Fulton Northwest in a football game.

Carey defense stifles Columbia Station Columbia

Carey’s defense throttled Columbia Station Columbia, resulting in a 48-0 shutout for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbia Station Columbia High on Nov. 3.

Carey darted in front of Columbia Station Columbia 15-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Blue Devils fought to a 35-0 intermission margin at the Raiders’ expense.

Carey pulled to a 42-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, Carey squared off with Attica Seneca East in a football game.

Bloom-Carroll escapes Jackson in thin win

Bloom-Carroll posted a narrow 14-10 win over Jackson at Jackson High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Jackson started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Bloom-Carroll at the end of the first quarter.

Both teams needed to regroup after dueling to a 7-7 standoff at the end of the second quarter.

Jackson moved ahead by earning a 10-7 advantage over Bloom-Carroll at the end of the third quarter.

A 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Bulldogs’ defeat of the Ironmen.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Jackson faced off against Chillicothe and Bloom-Carroll took on Circleville on Oct. 20 at Bloom-Carroll High School.

Celina claims tight victory against Trotwood-Madison

Celina topped Trotwood-Madison 41-35 in a tough tilt in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Celina and Trotwood-Madison settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The scoreboard showed the Rams with a 35-21 lead over the Bulldogs heading into the second quarter.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Celina and Trotwood-Madison locked in a 35-35 stalemate.

The Bulldogs held on with a 6-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Trotwood-Madison faced off against Dayton Thurgood Marshall and Celina took on Wapakoneta on Oct. 20 at Wapakoneta High School.

Chardon denies Geneva’s challenge

Chardon knocked off Geneva 28-14 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

Chardon opened with a 7-0 advantage over Geneva through the first quarter.

The Hilltoppers and the Eagles dueled to a draw at 7-7 with the third quarter looming.

The third quarter gave Chardon a 14-7 lead over Geneva.

The Hilltoppers got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-7 edge.

Last season, Chardon and Geneva faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Chardon High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Geneva faced off against Jefferson and Chardon took on Painesville Riverside on Oct. 20 at Chardon High School.

Cincinnati Anderson’s speedy start jolts Kings Mill Kings

Cincinnati Anderson took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Kings Mill Kings 41-3 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Cincinnati Anderson opened with a 13-0 advantage over Kings Mill Kings through the first quarter.

The Raptors’ offense thundered in front for a 20-3 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren third quarter.

The Raptors held on with a 21-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Anderson played in a 46-42 game on Nov. 18, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cincinnati Anderson faced off against Kings Mill Kings and Cincinnati Anderson took on Kings Mill Kings on Oct. 20 at Kings Mill Kings High School.

Cincinnati Country Day tops Bainbridge Paint Valley

Cincinnati Country Day grabbed a 26-14 victory at the expense of Bainbridge Paint Valley in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

The Bearcats darted a modest margin over the Nighthawks as both teams headed to make end of the second quarter adjustments.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren first and third quarters.

The Nighthawks pulled off a stirring 16-1 final quarter to trip the Bearcats.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Bainbridge Paint Valley faced off against Chillicothe Zane Trace and Cincinnati Country Day took on St Bernard-Elmwood Place on Oct. 20 at Cincinnati Country Day School.

Cincinnati Moeller holds off Cincinnati St. Xavier

Cincinnati Moeller posted a narrow 10-7 win over Cincinnati St. Xavier in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The second quarter began with neither team in charge at a 7-7 deadlock.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the first and third quarters.

The Fighting Crusaders got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

Last season, Cincinnati Moeller and Cincinnati St Xavier faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Cincinnati Moeller High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cincinnati St Xavier faced off against Ocala Trinity Catholic and Cincinnati Moeller took on Detroit MLK on Oct. 20 at Detroit Martin Luther King High School.

Resolve: Cincinnati Princeton comes from behind to topple Hamilton

Cincinnati Princeton fought back from a slow start and rolled to 31-14 win over Hamilton at Cincinnati Princeton High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Hamilton started on steady ground by forging a 7-0 lead over Cincinnati Princeton at the end of the first quarter.

The Vikings kept a 14-7 halftime margin at the Big Blue’s expense.

Cincinnati Princeton moved to a 21-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Vikings got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

The last time Cincinnati Princeton and Hamilton played in a 26-0 game on Sept. 9, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cincinnati Princeton faced off against Cincinnati Sycamore and Hamilton took on West Chester Lakota West on Oct. 20 at Hamilton High School.

Early offense pushes Cincinnati Purcell Marian past Chillicothe Zane Trace

Cincinnati Purcell Marian collected a 30-28 victory over Chillicothe Zane Trace at Cincinnati Purcell Marian High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cincinnati Purcell Marian faced off against Cincinnati North College Hill and Chillicothe Zane Trace took on Bainbridge Paint Valley on Oct. 20 at Chillicothe Zane Trace High School.

Cincinnati Withrow earns narrow win over Cincinnati Winton Woods

Cincinnati Withrow topped Cincinnati Winton Woods 16-7 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Cincinnati Withrow opened with a 6-0 advantage over Cincinnati Winton Woods through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through a barren second quarter.

Cincinnati Withrow moved to a 13-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Warriors managed a 7-3 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cincinnati Withrow faced off against Cincinnati Western Hills and Cincinnati Winton Woods took on Lebanon on Oct. 20 at Lebanon High School.

Cincinnati Wyoming pockets slim win over Cincinnati Taft

Cincinnati Wyoming topped Cincinnati Taft 35-26 in a tough tilt during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Cincinnati Wyoming jumped in front of Cincinnati Taft 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The gap narrowed in the second quarter when the Senators made it 21-20.

Cincinnati Wyoming moved to a 35-26 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Cincinnati Wyoming and Cincinnati Taft squared off on Nov. 19, 2022 at Cincinnati Wyoming High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Cincinnati Wyoming squared off with Cincinnati Finneytown in a football game.

Cincinnati McNicholas falls to Clarksville Clinton-Massie in OT

Clarksville Clinton-Massie used overtime to slip past Cincinnati McNicholas 24-23 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Falcons fought to a 14-10 intermission margin at the Rockets’ expense.

Cincinnati McNicholas took the lead 17-14 to start the final quarter.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Falcons and the Rockets locked in a 17-17 stalemate.

Clarksville Clinton-Massie held on with a 7-6 scoring edge in the first overtime period.

Last season, Clarksville Clinton-Massie and Cincinnati McNicholas squared off on Nov. 19, 2021 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Clarksville Clinton-Massie faced off against New Richmond and Cincinnati McNicholas took on Hamilton Badin on Oct. 20 at Cincinnati McNicholas High School.

Cleveland Glenville bests Napoleon

Cleveland Glenville earned a convincing 44-7 win over Napoleon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Last season, Cleveland Glenville and Napoleon faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Cleveland Glenville High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cleveland Glenville faced off against Cleveland John Marshall and Napoleon took on Sylvania Southview on Oct. 20 at Sylvania Southview High School.

Cleveland VASJ prevails over Chagrin Falls Kenston

It was a tough night for Chagrin Falls Kenston which was overmatched by Cleveland VASJ in this 43-14 verdict.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Chagrin Falls Kenston faced off against Eastlake North and Cleveland VASJ took on Cleveland Central Catholic on Oct. 20 at Cleveland Villa Angela-Saint Joseph High School.

Cleveland Heights shuts out Berea-Midpark

A suffocating defense helped Cleveland Heights handle Berea-Midpark 35-0 for an Ohio high school football victory at Cleveland Heights High on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cleveland Heights faced off against Shaker Heights.

Coldwater earns solid win over Archbold

Coldwater knocked off Archbold 28-14 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Coldwater darted in front of Archbold 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The two squads struggled a 14-14 standstill as the third quarter opened.

Coldwater jumped ahead of Archbold 28-14 as the final quarter started.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Archbold faced off against Bryan and Coldwater took on Maria Stein Marion Local on Oct. 20 at Maria Stein Marion Local High School.

Columbus Bishop Hartley overcomes St. Clairsville

Columbus Bishop Hartley eventually beat St. Clairsville 23-13 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 7-7 duel in the first quarter.

The Hawks’ offense darted in front for a 14-7 lead over the Red Devils at the intermission.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Hawks held on with a 9-6 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Columbus Bishop Hartley faced off against Columbus St Charles and St. Clairsville took on Cambridge on Oct. 20 at St. Clairsville High School.

Columbus Bishop Watterson defeats Washington Court House Miami Trace

Columbus Bishop Watterson scored early and often to roll over Washington Court House Miami Trace 44-7 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Columbus Bishop Watterson faced off against Columbus St Francis DeSales.

Columbus Grove tops Sullivan Black River

Columbus Grove handled Sullivan Black River 34-6 in an impressive showing during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Columbus Grove jumped in front of Sullivan Black River 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Bulldogs fought to a 19-6 intermission margin at the Pirates’ expense.

Columbus Grove jumped to a 27-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Recently on Oct. 20, Columbus Grove squared off with Bluffton in a football game.

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit sets early tone to dominate Austintown Fitch

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit left no doubt in recording a 58-21 win over Austintown Fitch on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Recently on Oct. 20, Austintown Fitch squared off with Warren G. Harding in a football game.

Cuyahoga Heights earns solid win over Hanoverton United

Cuyahoga Heights handed Hanoverton United a tough 26-7 loss in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Cuyahoga Heights a 7-0 lead over Hanoverton United.

The Red Wolves opened a thin 13-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Cuyahoga Heights and Hanoverton United were both scoreless.

The Red Wolves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 13-7 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hanoverton United faced off against East Palestine.

Danville overwhelms New Middletown Springfield Local

Danville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from New Middletown Springfield Local 32-6 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Danville opened with an 8-0 advantage over New Middletown Springfield Local through the first quarter.

The Blue Devils’ offense stormed in front for a 16-0 lead over the Tigers at halftime.

Danville breathed fire to a 24-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Blue Devils got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Danville faced off against Howard East Knox.

Delaware Olentangy Berlin posts win at Perrysburg’s expense

Delaware Olentangy Berlin notched a win against Perrysburg 23-7 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Bears opened a narrow 3-0 gap over the Yellow Jackets at halftime.

Perrysburg moved ahead of Delaware Olentangy Berlin 7-6 to start the fourth quarter.

A 17-0 scoring edge in the final quarter fueled the Bears’ defeat of the Yellow Jackets.

The last time Perrysburg and Delaware Olentangy Berlin played in a 24-8 game on Nov. 4, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Delaware Olentangy Berlin faced off against Thomas Worthington and Perrysburg took on Whitehouse Anthony Wayne on Oct. 20 at Perrysburg High School.

Dublin Coffman claims tight victory against Powell Olentangy Liberty

Dublin Coffman posted a narrow 17-14 win over Powell Olentangy Liberty for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Dublin Coffman opened with a 7-0 advantage over Powell Olentangy Liberty through the first quarter.

The Shamrocks’ offense moved in front for a 10-0 lead over the Patriots at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 17-7.

The Patriots narrowed the gap 7-0 in the final quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Dublin Coffman and Powell Olentangy Liberty faced off on Sept. 23, 2022 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Dublin Coffman faced off against Hilliard Bradley and Powell Olentangy Liberty took on Lewis Center Olentangy Orange on Oct. 20 at Powell Olentangy Liberty High School.

Gahanna Lincoln grinds out close victory over Grove City

Gahanna Lincoln finally found a way to top Grove City 48-42 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

Gahanna Lincoln jumped in front of Grove City 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Lions opened a towering 34-14 gap over the Greyhounds at the intermission.

Gahanna Lincoln and Grove City each scored in the third quarter.

The Greyhounds narrowed the gap 21-7 in the fourth quarter but it was too little, too late.

Last season, Gahanna Lincoln and Grove City faced off on Oct. 14, 2022 at Gahanna Lincoln High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Gahanna Lincoln faced off against Pickerington North and Grove City took on Galloway Westland on Oct. 20 at Galloway Westland High School.

Galion Northmor rides to cruise-control win over Glouster Trimble

Galion Northmor scored early and often to roll over Glouster Trimble 31-6 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Galion Northmor jumped in front of Glouster Trimble 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Knights registered a 21-6 advantage at halftime over the Tomcats.

Galion Northmor breathed fire to a 28-6 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Golden Knights held on with a 3-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Glouster Trimble faced off against Bidwell River Valley and Galion Northmor took on Loudonville on Oct. 20 at Galion Northmor High School.

Garrettsville Garfield takes advantage of early margin to defeat Cadiz Harrison Central

Garrettsville Garfield took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Cadiz Harrison Central 56-35 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Garrettsville Garfield a 21-7 lead over Cadiz Harrison Central.

The G-Men’s offense steamrolled in front for a 35-13 lead over the Huskies at the intermission.

Cadiz Harrison Central stemmed the tide in the third quarter by closing the gap to 35-19.

The G-Men held on with a 21-16 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Cadiz Harrison Central faced off against Rayland Buckeye Local and Garrettsville Garfield took on Brookfield on Oct. 20 at Garrettsville James A. Garfield High School.

Germantown Valley View allows no points against Bethel-Tate

Defense dominated as Germantown Valley View pitched a 49-0 shutout of Bethel-Tate in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Germantown Valley View moved in front of Bethel-Tate 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans opened a huge 42-0 gap over the Tigers at the intermission.

Germantown Valley View roared to a 49-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Bethel-Tate faced off against Fayetteville and Germantown Valley View took on Waynesville on Oct. 20 at Waynesville High School.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley overpowers Columbus Bishop Ready in thorough fashion

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Columbus Bishop Ready 34-13 for an Ohio high school football victory at Columbus Bishop Ready on Nov. 3.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley opened with a 21-10 advantage over Columbus Bishop Ready through the first quarter.

Gnadenhutten Indian Valley stormed to a 34-13 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, Gnadenhutten Indian Valley and Columbus Bishop Ready squared off on Nov. 12, 2022 at Columbus Bishop Ready High School.

Recently on Oct. 20, Columbus Bishop Ready squared off with Gahanna Columbus Academy in a football game.

Granville squeezes past Dresden Tri-Valley

Granville finally found a way to top Dresden Tri-Valley 32-29 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

The start wasn’t the problem for Dresden Tri-Valley, as it began with a 7-3 edge over Granville through the end of the first quarter.

The Scotties proved they would be a force to be reckoned with by building a 21-11 advantage over the Blue Aces at the half.

Granville broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 25-21 lead over Dresden Tri-Valley.

The Scotties rallied in the final quarter, but the Blue Aces skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Granville faced off against Pataskala Watkins Memorial and Dresden Tri-Valley took on New Concord John Glenn on Oct. 20 at Dresden Tri-Valley High School.

Hamilton Badin posts win at Bellbrook’s expense

Hamilton Badin pushed past Bellbrook for a 24-6 win in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Hamilton Badin a 14-0 lead over Bellbrook.

The Rams opened a towering 21-0 gap over the Golden Eagles at the intermission.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Bellbrook climbed back to within 24-6.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Hamilton Badin and Bellbrook squared off on Nov. 19, 2021 at Hamilton Badin High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hamilton Badin faced off against Cincinnati McNicholas and Bellbrook took on Hamilton Ross on Oct. 20 at Hamilton Ross High School.

Resolve: Hamler Patrick Henry comes from behind to topple Arlington

Hamler Patrick Henry rallied over Arlington for an inspiring 40-14 victory for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Arlington showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-6 advantage over Hamler Patrick Henry as the first quarter ended.

The Red Devils got the better of the action throughout the first half, owning a 14-12 margin over the Patriots at halftime.

Hamler Patrick Henry broke in front at the beginning of the final quarter with a 40-14 lead over Arlington.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hamler Patrick Henry faced off against Swanton and Arlington took on Lucas on Oct. 20 at Lucas High School.

Hannibal River scores fast, scores a lot to dismiss Lancaster Fairfield Christian

Hannibal River left no doubt in recording a 48-15 win over Lancaster Fairfield Christian in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Hannibal River roared in front of Lancaster Fairfield Christian 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pilots opened a lopsided 34-0 gap over the Knights at halftime.

Hannibal River roared to a 48-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Pilots maintained the upper hand despite being outscored 15-0 in the final quarter.

Last season, Hannibal River and Lancaster Fairfield Christian squared off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Hannibal River High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hannibal River faced off against Matamoras Frontier and Lancaster Fairfield Christian took on Sugar Grove Berne Union on Oct. 20 at Lancaster Fairfield Christian Academy.

Harrison overcomes Clayton Northmont in seat-squirming affair

Harrison posted a narrow 20-17 win over Clayton Northmont in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Harrison opened with a 20-17 advantage over Clayton Northmont through the first quarter.

Each offense authored its Rip Van Winkle imitation, napping through barren second, third and fourth quarters.

Recently on Oct. 20, Clayton Northmont squared off with Springfield in a football game.

Early offense pushes Hilliard Bradley past Westerville North

Hilliard Bradley raced to a first-quarter lead and held on for a 27-22 win over Westerville North on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Hilliard Bradley opened with a 10-0 advantage over Westerville North through the first quarter.

The Jaguars registered a 13-3 advantage at halftime over the Warriors.

Westerville North came from behind to grab the advantage heading to the final quarter over Hilliard Bradley 15-13.

The Jaguars pulled off a stirring 14-7 final quarter to trip the Warriors.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Hilliard Bradley faced off against Dublin Coffman and Westerville North took on Dublin Scioto on Oct. 20 at Dublin Scioto High School.

Hudson overcomes Warren G. Harding in seat-squirming affair

Hudson finally found a way to top Warren G. Harding 24-21 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Warren G. Harding showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Hudson as the first quarter ended.

The Explorers and the Raiders dueled to a draw at 14-14 with the third quarter looming.

Hudson jumped over Warren G. Harding 17-14 heading to the final quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 24-21.

Last season, Hudson and Warren G. Harding squared off on Sept. 2, 2022 at Warren G. Harding High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Warren G. Harding faced off against Austintown Fitch.

Ironton escapes Heath in thin win

Ironton posted a narrow 37-28 win over Heath in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Ironton a 7-0 lead over Heath.

The Fighting Tigers opened an enormous 24-7 gap over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Neither team could gain any advantage in the third quarter.

The Bulldogs managed a 14-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Ironton faced off against Portsmouth and Heath took on Johnstown on Oct. 20 at Heath High School.

Kettering Alter dominates Cincinnati Indian Hill

Kettering Alter left no doubt on Friday, controlling Cincinnati Indian Hill from start to finish for a 31-6 victory in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Kettering Alter opened with a 7-0 advantage over Cincinnati Indian Hill through the first quarter.

The Knights’ offense breathed fire in front for a 17-0 lead over the Braves at the intermission.

Kettering Alter steamrolled to a 24-6 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Knights held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Kettering Alter faced off against Dayton Chaminade-Julienne and Cincinnati Indian Hill took on Cleves Taylor on Oct. 20 at Cleves Taylor High School.

Kirtland tacks win on Canton Central Catholic

It was a tough night for Canton Central Catholic which was overmatched by Kirtland in this 48-26 verdict.

Kirtland opened with a 21-0 advantage over Canton Central Catholic through the first quarter.

The Hornets opened a towering 41-7 gap over the Crusaders at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

The Crusaders enjoyed a 19-7 edge in the fourth quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Canton Central Catholic faced off against Louisville St Thomas Aquinas and Kirtland took on Middlefield Cardinal on Oct. 20 at Middlefield Cardinal High School.

Lakewood St. Edward shuts out Canton GlenOak

Defense dominated as Lakewood St. Edward pitched a 35-0 shutout of Canton GlenOak for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Lakewood St. Edward darted in front of Canton GlenOak 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles registered a 21-0 advantage at halftime over the Golden Eagles.

Lakewood St. Edward thundered to a 35-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Canton GlenOak faced off against Massillon Perry.

Lewis Center Olentangy tops Miamisburg

Lewis Center Olentangy eventually beat Miamisburg 38-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Lewis Center Olentangy thundered in front of Miamisburg 17-0 to begin the second quarter.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the second quarter, as neither squad scored.

Miamisburg showed its teeth in the third quarter by rallying to within 24-14.

The Braves held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Lewis Center Olentangy faced off against Marysville and Miamisburg took on Springboro on Oct. 20 at Springboro High School.

Liberty Center dominates Huron in convincing showing

Liberty Center handled Huron 41-7 in an impressive showing on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

Liberty Center moved in front of Huron 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

Liberty Center fought to a 28-0 intermission margin at Huron’s expense.

Liberty Center steamrolled to a 35-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Huron managed a 7-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Liberty Center faced off against Wauseon.

Lima Central Catholic rallies to rock Convoy Crestview

Convoy Crestview’s advantage forced Lima Central Catholic to dig down, but it did to earn a 44-28 win Friday on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Convoy Crestview showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 14-9 advantage over Lima Central Catholic as the first quarter ended.

The Thunderbirds’ offense darted in front for a 16-14 lead over the Knights at halftime.

Lima Central Catholic moved to a 30-21 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Thunderbirds held on with a 14-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Lima Central Catholic faced off against Fort Loramie and Convoy Crestview took on Leipsic on Oct. 20 at Convoy Crestview High School.

Lowellville dominates Berlin Center Western Reserve

Lowellville dominated Berlin Center Western Reserve 32-7 at Lowellville High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Defense ruled the first quarter as Lowellville and Berlin Center Western Reserve were both scoreless.

The Rockets opened a monstrous 17-0 gap over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Lowellville steamrolled to a 25-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Rockets held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

The last time Lowellville and Berlin Center Western Reserve played in a 34-7 game on Oct. 21, 2022.

Recently on Oct. 20, Berlin Center Western Reserve squared off with North Jackson Jackson-Milton in a football game.

Maria Stein Marion Local allows no points against Cedarville

A suffocating defense helped Maria Stein Marion Local handle Cedarville 69-0 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Maria Stein Marion Local faced off against Coldwater and Cedarville took on Jamestown Greeneview on Oct. 20 at Jamestown Greeneview High School.

Mason pockets slim win over Milford

Mason finally found a way to top Milford 10-9 for an Ohio high school football victory at Milford High on Nov. 3.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Mason and Milford settling for a 3-3 first-quarter knot.

Mason jumped to a 10-9 bulge over Milford as the fourth quarter began.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Milford faced off against Cincinnati Turpin and Mason took on Liberty Township Lakota East on Oct. 20 at Mason High School.

Massillon delivers statement win over Westerville South

Massillon scored early and often to roll over Westerville South 50-7 at Massillon on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Massillon moved in front of Westerville South 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers registered a 42-0 advantage at intermission over the Wildcats.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Massillon and Westerville South were both scoreless.

The Tigers held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Massillon and Westerville South faced off on Nov. 5, 2021 at Massillon Washington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Massillon faced off against Canton McKinley and Westerville South took on Columbus Worthington Kilbourne on Oct. 20 at Columbus Worthington Kilbourne High School.

McComb allows no points against Edon

Defense dominated as McComb pitched a 57-0 shutout of Edon in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave McComb a 21-0 lead over Edon.

The Panthers opened a colossal 43-0 gap over the Bombers at halftime.

McComb charged to a 57-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

The last time McComb and Edon played in a 57-3 game on Oct. 28, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, McComb faced off against Findlay Liberty-Benton and Edon took on Ottawa Hills on Oct. 20 at Edon High School.

Mentor Lake Catholic thwarts Niles’ quest

Mentor Lake Catholic notched a win against Niles 35-21 in Ohio high school football on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Mentor Lake Catholic a 7-0 lead over Niles.

The Cougars fought to a 21-7 halftime margin at the Red Dragons’ expense.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third quarter, as neither squad scored.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 35-21.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Mentor Lake Catholic faced off against Chardon NDCL and Niles took on Girard on Oct. 20 at Niles McKinley High School.

Milan Edison races in front to defeat Pemberville Eastwood

A swift early pace pushed Milan Edison past Pemberville Eastwood Friday 38-7 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Milan Edison opened with a 10-0 advantage over Pemberville Eastwood through the first quarter.

The Chargers fought to a 24-0 intermission margin at the Eagles’ expense.

Milan Edison stormed to a 38-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Eagles enjoyed a 7-0 edge in the final quarter, yet the result was already decided.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Pemberville Eastwood faced off against Genoa Area.

Mineral Ridge slips past Rootstown

Mineral Ridge finally found a way to top Rootstown 17-9 during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Recently on Oct. 20, Mineral Ridge squared off with McDonald in a football game.

Minster defeats New Bremen

Minster dismissed New Bremen by a 33-7 count in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither squad could muster points in the first quarter.

The Wildcats fought to a 27-0 halftime margin at the Cardinals’ expense.

Minster jumped to a 33-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

The last time New Bremen and Minster played in a 45-21 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Minster faced off against Versailles and New Bremen took on Delphos St. John’s on Oct. 20 at New Bremen High School.

Mogadore rallies to top Andover Pymatuning Valley

Mogadore fought to overcome a first-quarter deficit for a 29-8 win over Andover Pymatuning Valley for an Ohio high school football victory at Andover Pymatuning Valley High on Nov. 3.

The start wasn’t the problem for Andover Pymatuning Valley, as it began with an 8-7 edge over Mogadore through the end of the first quarter.

The Wildcats kept a 21-8 intermission margin at the Lakers’ expense.

Mogadore steamrolled to a 29-8 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Andover Pymatuning Valley faced off against Windham.

New Madison Tri-Village takes down West Liberty-Salem

New Madison Tri-Village dominated from start to finish in an imposing 50-29 win over West Liberty-Salem at West Liberty-Salem High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

New Madison Tri-Village opened with a 9-7 advantage over West Liberty-Salem through the first quarter.

The Patriots’ offense moved in front for a 23-15 lead over the Tigers at the intermission.

New Madison Tri-Village moved to a 43-29 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Patriots got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

Recently on Oct. 20, West Liberty-Salem squared off with Milford Center Fairbanks in a football game.

Norwalk St. Paul claims tight victory against Malvern

Norwalk St. Paul topped Malvern 20-14 in a tough tilt in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Both teams were shutout in the first quarter.

The Flyers’ offense moved in front for a 7-0 lead over the Hornets at the intermission.

Both teams scored evenly in the third quarter to make it 14-7.

The Hornets managed a 7-6 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

Recently on Oct. 20, Malvern squared off with East Canton in a football game.

Oak Harbor races in front to defeat Marengo Highland

Oak Harbor took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Marengo Highland 41-7 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

Oak Harbor jumped in front of Marengo Highland 13-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Rockets’ offense charged in front for a 27-0 lead over the Fighting Scots at halftime.

Oak Harbor jumped to a 41-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Marengo Highland faced off against Ontario and Oak Harbor took on Millbury Lake on Oct. 20 at Oak Harbor High School.

Olmsted Falls slips past Sylvania Southview

Olmsted Falls finally found a way to top Sylvania Southview 35-28 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Olmsted Falls a 14-7 lead over Sylvania Southview.

The Bulldogs opened a meager 21-14 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Neither squad could muster points in the third quarter.

Both teams scored evenly in the final quarter to make it 35-28.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Sylvania Southview faced off against Napoleon.

Ottawa Hills exhales after close call with North Robinson Colonel Crawford

Ottawa Hills topped North Robinson Colonel Crawford 28-21 in a tough tilt on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Ottawa Hills opened with a 15-7 advantage over North Robinson Colonel Crawford through the first quarter.

North Robinson Colonel Crawford showed some mettle by fighting back to a 28-21 count in the third quarter.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as the Green Bears and the Eagles were both scoreless.

Recently on Oct. 20, Ottawa Hills squared off with Edon in a football game.

Twinsburg comes up short in matchup with Painesville Riverside

Painesville Riverside grabbed a 42-30 victory at the expense of Twinsburg in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Recently on Oct. 20, Painesville Riverside squared off with Chardon in a football game.

Perry overwhelms Magnolia Sandy Valley

Perry dominated from start to finish in an imposing 34-7 win over Magnolia Sandy Valley for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Perry jumped in front of Magnolia Sandy Valley 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates opened a monstrous 21-0 gap over the Cardinals at the intermission.

Perry roared to a 34-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Magnolia Sandy Valley faced off against Zoarville Tuscarawas Valley and Perry took on Gates Mills Hawken on Oct. 20 at Gates Mills Hawken High School.

Pickerington North’s speedy start jolts Hilliard Darby

Pickerington North broke to an early lead and topped Hilliard Darby 35-16 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Pickerington North faced off against Gahanna Lincoln and Hilliard Darby took on Dublin Jerome on Oct. 20 at Hilliard Darby High School.

Reedsville Eastern routs Woodsfield Monroe Central

Reedsville Eastern dominated from start to finish in an imposing 55-14 win over Woodsfield Monroe Central during this Ohio football game on Nov. 3.

Reedsville Eastern pulled in front of Woodsfield Monroe Central 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Eagles’ offense roared in front for a 49-0 lead over the Seminoles at halftime.

The tables turned a bit in the third quarter when Woodsfield Monroe Central got within 49-7.

The Eagles chalked up this decision in spite of the Seminoles’ spirited final-quarter performance.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Woodsfield Monroe Central faced off against Shadyside and Reedsville Eastern took on Racine Southern on Oct. 21 at Racine Southern High School.

Sandusky Perkins overcomes St. Marys in seat-squirming affair

Sandusky Perkins finally found a way to top St. Marys 28-21 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither team dominated early as the two squads struggled evenly to a 7-7 tie through the first quarter.

The scoreboard showed the Roughriders with a 21-14 lead over the Pirates heading into the second quarter.

Sandusky Perkins broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 28-21 lead over St. Marys.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Sandusky Perkins faced off against Tiffin Columbian and St. Marys took on Lima Bath on Oct. 20 at St. Marys Memorial.

Shelby rides to cruise-control win over Van Wert

Shelby controlled the action to earn an impressive 71-41 win against Van Wert in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Shelby opened with a 21-20 advantage over Van Wert through the first quarter.

The Whippets opened a thin 42-34 gap over the Cougars at halftime.

Shelby stormed to a 64-34 lead heading into the final quarter.

The gap remained steady with both teams scoring evenly in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Shelby faced off against Marion Pleasant and Van Wert took on Elida on Oct. 20 at Elida High School.

Springfield edges past Dayton Centerville in tough test

Springfield finally found a way to top Dayton Centerville 17-10 for an Ohio high school football victory at Dayton Centerville High on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Springfield a 7-0 lead over Dayton Centerville.

The Elks didn’t give up, slicing the gap to 7-3 at the intermission.

Defense ruled the third quarter as Springfield and Dayton Centerville were both scoreless.

The Wildcats got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 10-7 edge.

The last time Springfield and Dayton Centerville played in a 42-14 game on Nov. 11, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Dayton Centerville faced off against Huber Heights Wayne and Springfield took on Clayton Northmont on Oct. 20 at Springfield High School.

Springfield Shawnee bests Urbana

It was a tough night for Urbana which was overmatched by Springfield Shawnee in this 42-7 verdict.

Springfield Shawnee opened with a 14-7 advantage over Urbana through the first quarter.

The Braves registered a 21-7 advantage at halftime over the Hillclimbers.

Springfield Shawnee pulled to a 28-7 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Braves got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 14-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Springfield Shawnee faced off against Springfield Northwestern and Urbana took on London on Oct. 20 at Urbana High School.

St. Henry builds initial momentum to defeat Fort Loramie

St. Henry broke on top and refused to fold in holding off Fort Loramie 16-8 for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave St. Henry a 10-0 lead over Fort Loramie.

The scene changed momentarily in the third quarter when Fort Loramie got within 16-8.

Defense ruled the second and fourth quarters as St. Henry and Fort Loramie were both scoreless.

Last season, Fort Loramie and St. Henry squared off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Fort Loramie High School.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Fort Loramie faced off against Lima Central Catholic and St. Henry took on Fort Recovery on Oct. 20 at Fort Recovery High School.

Steubenville dominates Newark Licking Valley in convincing showing

Steubenville’s powerful offense dominated to a resounding victory by pulling away from Newark Licking Valley 50-26 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Steubenville opened with a 14-13 advantage over Newark Licking Valley through the first quarter.

The Big Red opened a thin 28-13 gap over the Panthers at the intermission.

Steubenville stormed to a 50-19 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers managed a 7-0 rally in the fourth quarter, yet the die was already cast.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Steubenville faced off against Louisville and Newark Licking Valley took on Pataskala Licking Heights on Oct. 20 at Newark Licking Valley High School.

Sugarcreek Garaway darts by Howard East Knox

Sugarcreek Garaway dominated Howard East Knox 49-7 in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

Sugarcreek Garaway moved in front of Howard East Knox 14-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Pirates’ offense jumped in front for a 42-0 lead over the Bulldogs at halftime.

Momentum turned in the third quarter as Howard East Knox climbed back to within 42-7.

The Pirates got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Howard East Knox faced off against Danville and Sugarcreek Garaway took on West Lafayette Ridgewood on Oct. 20 at West Lafayette Ridgewood High School.

Thornville Sheridan allows no points against Gallipolis Gallia

Thornville Sheridan’s defense throttled Gallipolis Gallia, resulting in a 42-0 shutout in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Thornville Sheridan a 14-0 lead over Gallipolis Gallia.

The Generals’ offense breathed fire in front for a 35-0 lead over the Blue Devils at the intermission.

Both teams were shutout in the third quarter.

The Generals held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Thornville Sheridan faced off against New Lexington and Gallipolis Gallia took on South Point on Oct. 20 at South Point High School.

Tiffin Columbian takes advantage of early margin to defeat Ontario

Tiffin Columbian took control early and methodically pulled away to beat Ontario 55-35 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Tiffin Columbian steamrolled in front of Ontario 20-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Warriors showed some mettle by fighting back to a 27-14 intermission margin.

Tiffin Columbian pulled to a 47-28 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Tornadoes held on with an 8-7 scoring edge in the fourth quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Tiffin Columbian faced off against Sandusky Perkins and Ontario took on Marengo Highland on Oct. 20 at Marengo Highland High School.

Tipp City Tippecanoe edges past Dayton Chaminade-Julienne in tough test

Tipp City Tippecanoe posted a narrow 30-21 win over Dayton Chaminade-Julienne in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Dayton Chaminade-Julienne showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 7-0 advantage over Tipp City Tippecanoe as the first quarter ended.

The Red Devils’ offense jumped in front for a 14-7 lead over the Eagles at halftime.

Tipp City Tippecanoe darted to a 24-14 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Eagles outpointed the Red Devils 7-6 in the final quarter, but it was not enough to close the gap.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Tipp City Tippecanoe faced off against Xenia and Dayton Chaminade-Julienne took on Kettering Alter on Oct. 20 at Dayton Chaminade-Julienne High School.

Defiance comes up short in matchup with Toledo Central Catholic

Toledo Central Catholic grabbed a 41-26 victory at the expense of Defiance for an Ohio high school football victory at Toledo Central Catholic High on Nov. 3.

In recent action on Oct. 21, Toledo Central Catholic faced off against Detroit Cass Tech and Defiance took on Ottawa-Glandorf on Oct. 20 at Ottawa-Glandorf High School.

Troy crushes Lima

It was a tough night for Lima which was overmatched by Troy in this 42-15 verdict.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Troy faced off against Sidney and Lima took on Toledo Start on Oct. 20 at Lima Senior High School.

Uniontown Green crushes North Canton Hoover

Uniontown Green recorded a big victory over North Canton Hoover 31-7 on Nov. 3 in Ohio football.

The first quarter gave Uniontown Green a 14-7 lead over North Canton Hoover.

The Bulldogs’ offense jumped in front for a 21-7 lead over the Vikings at the intermission.

Uniontown Green breathed fire to a 28-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 3-0 edge.

The last time North Canton Hoover and Uniontown Green played in a 50-20 game on Oct. 14, 2022.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Uniontown Green faced off against Uniontown Lake and North Canton Hoover took on Massillon Jackson on Oct. 20 at North Canton Hoover High School.

Uniontown Lake survives multiple overtimes to defeat Sunbury Big Walnut

Uniontown Lake took overtime to beat Sunbury Big Walnut 21-20 in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Neither defense permitted points in the first, second, third and fourth quarters.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Uniontown Lake and Sunbury Big Walnut locked in a 7-7 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the second overtime period, with the Blue Streaks and the Golden Eagles locked in a 14-14 stalemate.

Uniontown Lake got the better of the third overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 7-6 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Uniontown Lake faced off against Uniontown Green and Sunbury Big Walnut took on Canal Winchester on Oct. 20 at Canal Winchester High School.

Upper Arlington outlasts Pickerington Central in classic clash

Upper Arlington edged Pickerington Central in a 23-17 extra time thriller on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Upper Arlington moved in front of Pickerington Central 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Golden Bears and the Tigers battled to a standoff at 7-7 as the third quarter began.

Offense was nothing but a rumor in the third and fourth quarters, as neither squad scored.

Nothing was decided in the first overtime period, with Upper Arlington and Pickerington Central locked in a 10-10 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the second overtime period, with the Golden Bears and the Tigers locked in a 17-17 stalemate.

Upper Arlington got the better of the third overtime-period scoring, finishing the game in style with a 6-0 edge.

Last season, Upper Arlington and Pickerington Central squared off on Nov. 19, 2021 at Upper Arlington High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Upper Arlington faced off against Hilliard Davidson and Pickerington Central took on Reynoldsburg on Oct. 20 at Pickerington High School Central.

Versailles darts by West Alexandria Twin Valley South

Versailles dominated from start to finish in an imposing 41-8 win over West Alexandria Twin Valley South at Versailles High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Versailles steamrolled in front of West Alexandria Twin Valley South 21-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Tigers fought to a 28-0 halftime margin at the Panthers’ expense.

Versailles jumped to a 41-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Panthers closed the lead with an 8-0 margin in the fourth quarter.

Last season, Versailles and West Alexandria Twin Valley South faced off on Nov. 4, 2022 at Versailles High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Versailles faced off against Minster and West Alexandria Twin Valley South took on Lewisburg Tri-County North on Oct. 20 at Lewisburg Tri-County North High School.

Wapakoneta prevails over Vandalia Butler

Wapakoneta dismissed Vandalia Butler by a 42-7 count in Ohio high school football action on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Wapakoneta a 14-7 lead over Vandalia Butler.

The Redskins opened a mammoth 35-7 gap over the Aviators at halftime.

Wapakoneta jumped to a 42-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Vandalia Butler faced off against Riverside Stebbins and Wapakoneta took on Celina on Oct. 20 at Wapakoneta High School.

Waterford squeezes past Beaver Eastern

Waterford posted a narrow 26-21 win over Beaver Eastern for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

The first quarter gave Waterford a 6-0 lead over Beaver Eastern.

The Eagles moved ahead by earning a 14-12 advantage over the Wildcats at the end of the second quarter.

Beaver Eastern enjoyed a 21-12 lead over Waterford to start the final quarter.

The Eagles had the advantage to start the final quarter, but the Wildcats won the session and the game with a 14-0 performance.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Beaver Eastern faced off against Franklin Furnace Green and Waterford took on Beverly Fort Frye on Oct. 20 at Waterford High School.

Waynesville overpowers Springfield Northeastern in thorough fashion

It was a tough night for Springfield Northeastern which was overmatched by Waynesville in this 49-14 verdict.

Waynesville darted in front of Springfield Northeastern 14-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Spartans’ offense darted in front for a 21-14 lead over the Jets at the intermission.

Waynesville breathed fire to a 42-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Spartans held on with a 7-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

Last season, Springfield Northeastern and Waynesville faced off on Oct. 28, 2022 at Springfield Northeastern High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Springfield Northeastern faced off against West Jefferson and Waynesville took on Germantown Valley View on Oct. 20 at Waynesville High School.

West Chester Lakota West rallies to top Cincinnati Elder

West Chester Lakota West shook off a slow start and pulled away for a 24-14 win over Cincinnati Elder in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

The start wasn’t the problem for Cincinnati Elder, as it began with a 14-10 edge over West Chester Lakota West through the end of the first quarter.

West Chester Lakota West broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 24-14 lead over Cincinnati Elder.

Neither team could dent the scoreboard in the second and fourth quarters.

Last season, West Chester Lakota West and Cincinnati Elder faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Cincinnati Elder High school.

In recent action on Oct. 20, West Chester Lakota West faced off against Hamilton and Cincinnati Elder took on Cincinnati La Salle on Oct. 20 at Cincinnati La Salle High School.

West Jefferson bests Nelsonville-York

West Jefferson recorded a big victory over Nelsonville-York 29-7 for an Ohio high school football victory at West Jefferson High on Nov. 3.

West Jefferson moved in front of Nelsonville-York 7-0 to begin the second quarter.

The Roughriders fought to a 14-7 intermission margin at the Buckeyes’ expense.

West Jefferson darted to a 21-7 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Roughriders got the better of the fourth-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with an 8-0 edge.

In recent action on Oct. 20, West Jefferson faced off against Springfield Northeastern and Nelsonville-York took on The Plains Athens on Oct. 20 at The Plains Athens High School.

Wheelersburg shuts out Portsmouth

Defense dominated as Wheelersburg pitched a 34-0 shutout of Portsmouth in an Ohio high school football matchup on Nov. 3.

Wheelersburg opened with a 21-0 advantage over Portsmouth through the first quarter.

The Pirates registered a 24-0 advantage at intermission over the Trojans.

Wheelersburg thundered to a 34-0 lead heading into the final quarter.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Wheelersburg faced off against West Portsmouth West and Portsmouth took on Ironton on Oct. 20 at Ironton High School.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne’s speedy start jolts Avon Lake

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne controlled the scoreboard and the game in a strong 59-14 victory over Avon Lake at Whitehouse Anthony Wayne High on Nov. 3 in Ohio football action.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne stormed in front of Avon Lake 28-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Generals registered a 31-7 advantage at halftime over the Shoremen.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne steamrolled to a 45-14 lead heading into the final quarter.

The Generals held on with a 14-0 scoring edge in the final quarter.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Whitehouse Anthony Wayne faced off against Perrysburg.

Youngstown Ursuline grinds out close victory over Canfield

Youngstown Ursuline posted a narrow 16-13 win over Canfield for an Ohio high school football victory on Nov. 3.

Youngstown Ursuline moved in front of Canfield 9-7 to begin the second quarter.

The Cardinals had a 13-9 edge on the Fighting Irish at the beginning of the third quarter.

Youngstown Ursuline broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 16-13 lead over Canfield.

Neither squad scored in the final quarter.

Last season, Canfield and Youngstown Ursuline faced off on Nov. 11, 2022 at Canfield High School.

In recent action on Oct. 20, Youngstown Ursuline faced off against Youngstown Cardinal Mooney and Canfield took on Youngstown Boardman on Oct. 20 at Youngstown Boardman High School.

