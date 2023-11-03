On Wednesday evening November 1, 2023, Joseph “Joe” Chatman Jr., of Crestline, passed away peacefully at Heartland of Bucyrus Nursing Home.

Joe was welcomed into this world on July 16, 1965, in Crestline, Ohio to the late Joseph and Barbara (Wilson) Chatman.

Joe was a graduate of Crestline High School class of 1984. He was a laborer for several different manufacturing companies that include AMCO, PPG, and ended his employment with Hunger Paynes in Crestline.

Joe was a member of AME Turner Chapel Church in Crestline. Those who knew him knew that he had a passion for football of which he enjoyed playing and cheering on his favorite team the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joe also enjoyed basketball. If he was not cheering on his favorite teams, you could often find him fishing or caring for his pet fish. Lastly, if Joe was not fishing outside you might see him riding on his bike to enjoy his day.

Left to cherish Joe memories are his son Kyle Clingman of Bucyrus, siblings; Beverly Montgomery of Galion, Joyce Reeves of Crestline, and Herbert Chatman of Galion, 3 grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

In addition to his parents, Joe is preceded in death by his siblings, Tom Chatman, Sheila Chatman, and Linda Chatman.

Those wishing to share a memory of Joseph or send condolences to his family may do so by visiting www.masfh.com.

The Schneider-Gompf Funeral Home, 223 W. Main Street, Crestline is honored to serve the family of Joseph “Joe” Chatman Jr.

