Jeannette F. Stidham, age 96, passed away Monday, October 30, 2023, at the Life Care Center in Hilton Head, South Carolina.

Born November 3, 1926, in Mansfield to Mason and Lulu (Crall) Freeman, she had been a Shelby resident the majority of her life. A 1944 graduate of Shelby High School, she was employed with Shelby Mutual Insurance Company and Wilkins Air Force Depot. In 1977 she was employed with Shelby City Schools, retiring in 1999. She took over the Stidham Insurance Agency following her husband, Jack’s death. In 2014, Jeannette relocated to Hilton Head Island, South Carolina to be closer to both her children.

Jeannette was an active member of the First Lutheran Church and Civitan Club. She was a former member of Beta Mu Lambda Chi Omega Sorority and Woody Swinger Ladies Golf League. During her lifetime she enjoyed golfing, traveling and music.

Survivors include one daughter, Janis Stidham of Hilton Head Island, SC and one son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Carol Stidham of Hilton Head Island, SC.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack Stidham on December 15, 1986, and her sister, Frances Freeman, June 18, 1999

Friends may visit at the First Lutheran Church in Shelby from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, Thursday, November 16, 2023. Funeral services will be held immediately following at 11:00 AM. Pastor Steve Bond will officiate with interment held in Oakland Cemetery.

Barkdull Funeral Home and Crematory is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

Memorial expressions may be made to First Lutheran Church at First Lutheran Church in Shelby, or the Central Ohio Diabetes Association at 1699 W Mound St, Columbus, OH 43223.

