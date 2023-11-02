Robert “Bob” D. Castor peacefully passed away on November 1, 2023. He was 76.

He was born on March 14, 1947, to parents Charles C. and Evelyn (Patterson) Castor in Mansfield, Ohio. After graduating from Lexington High School in 1965, he earned his bachelor’s degree in Philosophy from The Ohio State University in 1969, then his Law Degree from The Ohio State University College of Law in 1975. He was the first in his family to attend college, diligently working part-time jobs to fund his education—a testament to his determination and tenacity. Bob also served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War.

He met the love of his life, Janet Keller, while both were students at The Ohio State University. On June 15, 1968, they exchanged vows, marking the beginning of 55 wonderful years of marriage.

Bob had an extensive and rewarding law career. He established a law firm in West Union, Ohio called Castor & Foster Attorneys-At-Law. He also served as the Assistant District Attorney in Adams County, Ohio until 1993, when he and his family relocated to Lexington, Ohio. During his tenure in Richland County, he held the title of First Assistant Prosecutor and was honored in 2002 as Ohio’s Outstanding Assistant Prosecutor of the Year.

In his spare time, he enjoyed woodworking, particularly crafting furniture, and dedicated time to volunteering for several organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Meals on Wheels, and as a High School Mock Trial Advisor. Bob was a member of the Richland County Bar Association, the Ohio Bar Association, Lexington Kiwanis, and the Lexington Lions Club. However busy he was, his favorite times were spent with his family and friends, especially at Indian Lake.

He is survived by his loving wife, Janet Castor, daughters Tonya (David) Fulwider and Julia (Jeffrey) Ellis, and grandchildren Veronica Fulwider, Sarah Fulwider, Ethan Ellis, and Nolan Ellis.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his sister Tamara Bassin.

Per Bob’s wishes, private services will be held by the family.

For contributions in his memory, please donate to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research online at http://tribute.michaeljfox.org/tribute-page.php?id=2735&np=true or by mail at Michael J. Fox Foundation, Grand Central Station, PO Box 4777, New York, New York, 10163.

