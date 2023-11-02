MANSFIELD — The Ohio State University Mansfield is hosting a special Veterans Day celebration open to the public, free of charge with no tickets required, on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at 11 a.m.

Hosted at the Dwight D. Eisenhower Memorial Center, the program will kick off with brunch featuring keynote speaker, Col. Jerry Clark, Deputy Commander of the 179th Cyber Operations Group at the Ohio Air National Guard.

Following brunch, all are invited to attend a special abbreviated performance featuring excerpts from A Horse Named Reckless.

This show is the Ohio State Mansfield theatre program’s upcoming original show that recognizes the 70th anniversary of the Korean War through the true story of a small chestnut mare who fought alongside U.S. Marines and became a decorated war hero.

The campus will be performing A Horse Named Reckless on Friday, Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. as well as Saturday, Nov. 11 and Sunday, Nov. 12 at 2:30 p.m.

This show is supported by the Korean War Veterans Association Chapter 51. All shows are open to the public, free of charge, with no tickets required.

To learn more, visit https://mansfield.osu.edu/department-theatre/upcoming-shows