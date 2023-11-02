SHELBY — A Mansfield woman was killed Thursday afternoon in a two-vehicle crash just south of Shelby, according to a press release from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Terri Dray, 64, of Mansfield, was pronounced deceased by the attending physician at Ohio Health Mansfield Hospital, the Patrol reported.

The incident took place at 2:23 p.m. at the intersection of State Route 39 and Myers Road in Jackson Township.

According to the Patrol, Alan Vasquez, 41, of Shelby, was driving a 2014 Dodge Grand Caravan westbound on Myers Road. John Dray, 71, of Mansfield, was driving a 2008 Nissan Versa southbound on State Route 39.

The Patrol reported that Vasquez proceeded westbound on Myers Road, crossing State Route 39, failing to yield to Dray’s vehicle. Dray struck Vasquez’s vehicle in the passenger side as the vehicles met in the southbound lanes of State Route 39.

Dray’s vehicle came to rest in the southbound lane but Vasquez’s vehicle overturned and continued off the west side of State Route 39.

Dray and his wife, Terri, were transported to Ohio Health Mansfield by Shelby Fire and EMS. Mrs. Dray succumbed to her injuries. A spokesman at the Patrol stated that Mr. Dray was not injured.

Vasquez sustained minor injuries but was not transported.

Impairment was not suspected in this crash.

Shelby Police, Shelby Fire and EMS, the Richland County Coroner, Shelly Smith and Sons Towing, and Westside Towing assisted during the crash investigation.

The crash remains under investigation.