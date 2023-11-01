MANSFIELD — The City of Mansfield has announced that due to water main repairs it will be necessary to close sections of the following roads while work is being completed.

Hahn Road from Boyle Road to Crandal Road.

Dillon Road from Hahn Road to Dean Road.

The roads have been closed and are set to reopen by the end of the workday Nov. 8.

Construction signs will be posted at the work site. Traffic is advised to plan an alternate route to avoid possible delays.

Any questions concerning this notice may be directed to the City Service Complex during normal business hours, Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 419-755-9806.