Loraine Parker, 64, of Mansfield, passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023 at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital. Born in Munich, Germany, she was the daughter of John and Marianne (Kane) Zajack.

Loraine grew up in Mansfield and was employed at the Sons of Herman for over 20 years as well as being a member. She attended Mansfield Baptist Temple. A giving person, Loraine was always concerned with helping others and loved telling jokes and making people laugh. She enjoyed shopping at garage sales and vacationing in Myrtle Beach and Panama City Beach where she could spend time in the sun. Loraine was a wonderful Mamaw, always attending her grandchildren’s events.

She is survived by her husband, Robert Parker whom she married June 30, 1999; her mother, Marianne Zajack; her children, Jason Keen, Amber Hoover and Derek (Summer) Smith; her grandchildren, Alec Keen, Luke Morrison, Alexis Papst, Logan Papst, Jayse Smith and Pyper Smith; her brother, John Zajack; close friends, Vicki Harris and Brenda Davis; and many other cherished family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Zajack.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Friday, November 10, 2023 at Wappner Funeral Directors, 98 South Diamond Street, Mansfield conducted by Pastor Robert Kurtz. Burial will follow in Windsor Park Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service, from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Family and friends are also invited to the Sons of Herman from 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Friday for a celebration of Loraine’s life.

