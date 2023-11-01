LEXINGTON: Lewis Lee Ryan, age 101 and ½, peacefully passed away Tuesday, October 31, 2023 in his home.

He was born March 3, 1922 on his family’s Knox County farm, and remained a lifelong Knox and Richland County resident. He lived 80 years in the home of his parents Franklin and Anna (Beheler) Ryan, where he graduated from Lexington High School in 1940, married the love of his life Alice Lewis on July 16, 1950, and raised their family.

Lewis worked as the service manager for 11 years at JCPenny, retiring in 1982. His life’s work was spent serving the Lexington community as the owner of the Sinclair gas station locally known as Ryan’s Service Station.

A U.S. Army veteran, Lewis served stateside during World War II.

He was a dedicated member of Lexington Presbyterian Church where he served as a deacon. Lewis was also a Past Master of Bellville Lodge #376 F&AM, and member Mansfield Redman’s Club.

Lewis loved golf and enjoyed many years on a commercial league as well as a traveling league. Even in his recent years, he loved to ride along in the golf cart and take a few putts. He enjoyed daily visits to Kell Hardware in Lexington to “solve the world’s problems” and enjoy a cup of joe with his buddies Jeff and Jake Carter. Lew also played a mean hand of euchre, delighted in time spent with his friends, and spent many afternoons in his easy chair rooting on the OSU Buckeyes and Cleveland Guardians. He was proud of his late model Ford Bronco and fiercely loved his beloved Alice.

Simply stated, “if you knew him, you loved him.” A respected pillar of the Lexington community, March will forever remain Lewis Ryan month.

He is survived by his children Kevin Ryan of Mansfield and Marcy (Robert) Brown of Dallas, GA; daughter-in-law Vicky Ryan of Westerville; grandchildren Patrick Ryan, Samuel Ryan, Alana (Wayne) Waller, Carly (Avery) Hutchins, Matthew (Kim) Ryan, and Rebecca (Joe) Glosclose; nine great-grandchildren; nephew Randy Ryan, niece Missy Soprano, extended family and many friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of nearly 70 years, Alice, and a son Gary Ryan.

A memorial service honoring both the lives of Lewis and Alice Ryan and celebrating their reunion will be held Friday, November 10, 2023 at 11 am in Lexington Presbyterian Church. Pastor Denny Nzerick will officiate and memorial donations in honor of Lew and Alice may be made to the church.

