SHELBY – The Oakland Heritage Connection has set dates for opportunities in November to sponsor wreaths for veterans at Shelby Oakland Cemetery and Most Pure Heart of Mary Cemetery.

First Responders who have passed may also be remembered with a wreath. Wreaths are $17 and will be placed at graves December 16 after a ceremonial wreath laying honoring the branches of service and first responders.

Opportunities to sponsor wreaths include:

Nov. 2 at the American Legion from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Nov. 9 at the American Legion from 1-3 p.m.

Nov. 10 at Oakland Cemetery from10 a.m. to Noon

Nov. 13 at the American Legion from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

Nov. 16 at the American Legion 1-3 p.m.

The last date to sponsor wreaths this year is Nov. 28 at the American Legion 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Wreaths may also be sponsored online at https://www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/OH0380P

The Oakland Heritage Connection receives $5 back from each wreath for projects to benefit the cemeteries. The public may also sign up to volunteer on the webpage.

For more information, email oaklandheritageconnection@gmail.com.