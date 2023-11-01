JACKSON TOWNSHIP – An Ashland Post trooper of the Ohio State Highway Patrol was injured Wednesday morning after being struck by a vehicle sliding on a bridge on Interstate 71, authorities reported.

Trooper Tanner R. Guinther was transported to Ohio Health in Ashland with minor injuries, where he was treated and released.

The incident took place at approximately 5:50 a.m. on Interstate 71 northbound near County Road 175 in Jackson Township, Ashland County.

According to the Patrol, on Nov. 1 at 5:26 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a report of a single-vehicle crash on an ice-covered bridge on Interstate 71 northbound near milepost 193.

Troopers arrived on scene and located a Jeep just north of the County Road 175 bridge in the median. ODOT was notified of icy roadways in the area.

Trooper Guinther was standing outside of his cruiser investigating the original crash in the median when a northbound 2021 Toyota Tacoma, driven by Michelle N. Paxton, 37, Carroll, lost control on the ice-covered bridge.

It struck Trooper Guinther’s patrol car before continuing into the median where it struck Trooper Guinther and the originally crashed Jeep.

Paxton and the driver of the Jeep were not injured during the crash. The crash remains under investigation.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by the Town & Country Fire Department, ODOT and Abers Towing.

Motorists are reminded to proceed with caution anytime they see flashing lights ahead and to reduce their speed on icy or snow-covered roadways.