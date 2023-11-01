JACKSON TOWNSHIP — An Ashland man was killed Wednesday morning in a crash on U.S. 42, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

John Thomas Keener, 40 of Ashland, was pronounced deceased at the scene, the Patrol stated in a press release.

The incident took place on Wednesday, Nov. 1 at 10:21 a.m. on U.S. 42 at the intersection of State Route 302 in Ashland County.

According to the Patrol, a 2012 Freightliner semi-truck driven by Abdikadir Abshir Shire, 37, of St. Paul, Minnesota, was southbound on State Route 302. A 2001 Toyota Camry driven by Keener was north/eastbound on U.S. 42.

The Patrol reported that the Freightliner semi-truck failed to yield at the stop sign and entered the intersection into the path of the Toyota Camry, striking it.

Both vehicles went off of the roadway after the collision and came to a final rest in a field off the southeast corner of the intersection.

The driver of the Freightliner semi-truck was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

State R 302 was still closed at 2 p.m. just south of the intersection of U.S. 42 for scene clean-up. U.S. 42 is now open in both directions.

Other agencies assisting at the crash scene were: Town & County Fire & EMS, Polk/Jackson Township Fire & EMS, The Ohio Department of Transportation, and the Ashland County Sheriff’s Office.

Drugs and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash. The crash remains under investigation.