MARION – Two people were killed Tuesday after a fatal plane crash, according to the Marion Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Authorities are investigating the incident that took place at approximately 11:30 a.m. in Pleasant Township.

The preliminary investigation showed a Piper Cherokee Six crashed into a bean field, approximately nine miles southwest of the Marion Municipal Airport.

The single-engine Piper sustained major damage and the two occupants suffered

fatal injuries.

The names of the occupants are being withheld at this time, pending positive identification.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Marion County Coroner’s Office, Pleasant Township Fire Department, Battle Run Fire District, Fort Morrow Fire District, 1st Consolidated Fire District and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The National Transportation Safety Board has been notified and the incident remains under investigation.