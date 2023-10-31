RICHLAND COUNTY — The Richland County Board of Elections needs additional poll workers for the Nov. 7 general election.

The board has scheduled a class for precinct election officials (poll workers) for Nov. 3 at 2 p.m. at the Longview Center, 1495 W. Longview Ave., in the upper-level classroom.

For participants who enter through the front entrance from the main front parking area, the classroom will be to their right, past the elevators.

This training offer hands-on training experience for each facet of the voting process. Training usually lasts about 2 hours. Attendees will receive $20 with their check for working the polls and attending this class.

Most new poll workers will be assigned. The board tries to place workers as near as possible to their home area, but sometimes it’s necessary to ask them to travel to another part of the county.

Each polling precinct is staffed by one Precinct Election Official – Presiding Judge (PEO-PJ), who is considered to be the lead poll worker; one Precinct Election Official – Presiding Assistant (PEO-PA), who must accompany the PJ back to the office with the equipment

and ballots after the polls close; and two Precinct Election Officials-Clerks (PEO-Clerk).

Vote Centers, which are polling places with more than one precinct, will also have a VLM (Voting Location Manager) to oversee the entire location.

Usually, more experienced workers are assigned as a VLM or PJ. An equal number of poll workers from each party must be assigned to each precinct.

VLMs are paid $190, Presiding Judges $180, Presiding Assistants $155, and Clerks $145.00, plus their training compensation.

No taxes, social security, or other deductions are taken out of these checks.

If you want to attend this training and work this election, please call 419-774-5530.