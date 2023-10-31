Ray Crisp, age 87, of Mansfield, passed away Monday, October 30, 2023, at his home.

He was born on August 25, 1936, in Davisport, Kentucky, one of ten children of the late Mae (Turvey) and John Crisp. On May 9, 1970, he married Georgine F. Franklin and they created a wonderful life together. Ray retired from Consolidated Freightways in 1998. While there, he won an award for driving one million miles accident free—quite a prestigious career record. He was especially enamored with his “Angel”, his little Bichon Frise companion.

Ray is survived by his wife of 53 years, Georgine Crisp; daughter, Cheryl (Toy) Traxler; a granddaughter, April (Joe) Marfia; three great-grandchildren, Morgan, Kayley and Derek; two great-great grandchildren, Watson and Mylah; his mother-in-law, Emma Franklin; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by five brothers; four sisters; and his father-in-law, George Franklin.

The family will welcome guests from 1:00-2:00 p.m. on Friday, November 3, 2023, at Wappner Funeral Directors-Ontario, 100 S. Lexington-Springmill Road. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m. with his nephew, Paul Crisp, officiating. He will be laid to rest in Mansfield Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or OhioHealth Hospice, Mansfield.

The family wishes to extend special thanks and much gratitude to OhioHealth Hospice for their compassionate care. Their team is superb and was so supportive and caring to Ray and his family.

