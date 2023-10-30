Tom Frisk, 66, of Mansfield, passed away unexpectedly on October 28, 2023 at his home.

Tom as born May 26, 1957 in Mercer, PA to Stuart and Pearl English Frisk. Tom loved to golf, loved buying the most recent gadgets, clubs and hats. He was a huge Nascar fan watching it on television and going to the races and supporting his favorite #24, Jeff Gordon. He loved photography and entering his work into contests and because of this he was absent from many family pictures. His grandkids were his world and he was always rooting for them during all of their sporting events. He spent a lot of time either on the sidelines of the soccer field, baseball diamond and basketball court until his health started to decline.

Tom is survived by his wife, Elaine Dillon Frisk of 45 years; daughter, Lindy (Scott) Hammer; son, Jason Frisk; grandchildren, Kennedy Jackson, Aiden Hammer, Isaac Hammer, Claire Hammer, Laney Hammer, Jaxon Hammer, Gryphon Frisk; nieces, Chelsey Mills, Alylssa Mills, Amber (Ron) Haywood, Amanda (Christian) Garbada; nephews, Doug Ferrell, Matt Ferrell, David (D.J.) Budzowski; great nieces & nephews Julia Haywood, Ronnie Haywood, Sammy Haywood, Catelaya Garbada.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his in-laws Ray and Betty Dillon, William Frueshstorfer; sister Robin Budzowski; numerous aunts and uncles and his brother-in-law Kevin Dillon.

Friends may visit the family on Thursday, November 2, 2023 at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, from 4 – 7 p.m. A funeral service will be held on Friday at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, Grand Central Station, P.O. Box 4777, New York, NY 10163.4777.

Funeral Home: Herlihy Funeral Home

