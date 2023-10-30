MANSFIELD — The METRICH Enforcement Unit has announced results of its drug take-back event from this past weekend.

METRICH, along with the Mansfield Division of Police, the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, the Shelby Police Department, Bellville Police Department, Lexington Police Department, Community Action for Capable Youth (CACY), Richland County Solid Waste Authority, Richland Public Health, and the Richland County Mental Health & Recovery Services Board, participated in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Prescription Take Back Initiative.

In addition to Richland County law enforcement agencies, numerous other law enforcement agencies from the METRICH region also participated. The METRICH region collected over 1662 pounds of unused or expired prescription medication.

Community participation and commitment by all law enforcement agencies in the METRICH region was key to the success of this event.

Below is a breakdown of all agencies that participated in this event.

Richland County

Mansfield Police Department 25.4 lbs.

Richland County Sheriff’s Office 16.2 lbs.

Shelby Police Department 42 lbs.

Bellville Police Department 34.2 lbs.

Lexington Police Department 35 lbs.

Crawford County

Bucyrus Police Department 74.4 lbs.

Galion Police Department 66 lbs.

Crestline Police Department 25 lbs.

Ashland County

Ashland County Sheriff’s Office 217 lbs.

Knox County

Danville Police Department 15 lbs.

Fredericktown Police Department 27.2 lbs.

Mount Vernon Police Department 44.6 lbs.