A bit about Jackie…

I’ve learned so much about this kind and funny man. He could make friends like no other. You can’t hate him one bit. He loved his boy King, who is turning 5 soon.

Turns out, Jackie loved to fish a lot! His good friend Lona would take trips with him all of the time.

He absolutely loved kid rock, old country music, and old rock and roll as well. When I got him internet set up, he browsed so many movies and songs.

He had a large collection of movies and cd’s. I watched a lot of them with him. I loved his taste in music too.

He very much enjoyed Mexican foods, especially spicy ones. He knew Spanish along with English and always brightened everyone’s day.

His friends and family would bring him food, clothes, dishes, happiness, company, help, and so much more. We all loved Jackie so very much.

One day earlier this year of 2023, he complained of chest pain really badly. After a few visits, we learned he had stage 4 lung cancer. He battled through chemo and radiation for months. He lost a significant amount of weight and couldn’t ride his bike anymore. Just like that, in a week or less it went horrible. He ended up in a nursing home for a few days. All of a sudden, he passed away on October 20, 2023 at 6:50 p.m.

To say his family and friends miss him is an understatement. He was still so young. But he did pass peacefully. He said he was ready to go.

He is survived by his cousin, Cheryl (Marcus) Adams; his niece, Janet Cole (Jerry Harper); his girlfriend, Lona Rioux; and his friend, Amber Banks whom he thought of as a granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by a son, Jackie Wyner, Jr.; his mother, Doris (Lunsford) Luna; and a very special friend, Shelva Zelner.

Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services by Wappner is honored to serve the family.

Words of condolence may be expressed at www.wappner.com

Funeral Home: Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services by Wappner

Website: www.wappner.com