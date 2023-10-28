LaWanda Elizabeth Brim, age 90, of Mansfield, peacefully passed away Saturday, October 28, 2023, at Ohio Health Hospital in Mansfield Ohio. She was born September 17, 1933 to the late Teddy Eugene Ross, Stepfather Michael Lewis Holzworth and Mary (Miller) Holzworth Gortner.

LaWanda was foremost a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She graduated from Mansfield Senior High in 1951. Her career included positions as an operator at Ohio Bell, Fuller Brush, Brown Realty and lastly as a broker for Brim Realty. On July 1st, 1969, she married Eugene Martin Brim in Virginia, who has since passed. Married for over 50 years, they resided in Mansfield, Ohio and enjoyed working, flying, traveling, and spending time with their extensive family.

LaWanda had her faith in God, loved gardening, canning, swimming, reading, and history, especially pertaining to tracing family genealogy. She obtained a pilot’s license, was President of The Store, Mason Order of the Eastern Star and is a Daughter of the American Revolution.

Along with her parents, LaWanda was preceded in death by her brothers Mike and Carl Holzworth, sons Peter Domingquez Rabquer III and Michael Paul Rabquer, granddaughter Patty Rabquer and grandson Timothy Kilgore II. LaWanda is survived by four sons, David (Margret) Brim, Anthony (Kay) Rabquer, Gerard Rabquer, William (Jodi) Rabquer; five daughters, Julie Ann Rabquer, Rosemary (Michael) Kandik, Jeanne (Jim) Beverly and Jennifer (Steve) Fornter; grandchildren Peter Rabquer, Leslie Kutrich, Kenneth Carroll, Kimberly Dalton, Elizabeth (Spencer) Taylor, Kenneth Spencer, Sarah Kilgore, Erica (Kilgore) Love, Rebeccah Kilgore, Tyler Kilgore, Bradley Rabquer, Noah Schenk, John Reef, Robert Kandik, James Beverly, Jessica (Beverly) Burge, Jason Beverly, Jared Beverly, William Rabquer, Maya Sabbagh, Asher Rabquer, Olivia Rabquer; many great-grandchildren; several great-great grandchildren; siblings, Bill (Barb) Holzworth, MaryAnn (Joe) Gerich, Gary (Teresa) Holzworth, sisters-in-law Myrna Holzworth, and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will take place at Herlihy Funeral Home, 173 Park Avenue West, Mansfield, OH on Wednesday from 6:00 – 8:00 PM with the Funeral Mass Thursday at 10am at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 60 S. Mulberry Street in Mansfield. Burial will follow in Mansfield Catholic Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to the Salvation Army or to a charity of the donor’s choice in her name. Online condolences may be sent to the family through Herlihy Funeral Home’s website at www.herlihyfh.com

Funeral Home: Herlihy Funeral Home

Website: www.herlihyfh.com