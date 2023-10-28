Anyone wishing to send an election-related letter to the editor to any Source Media Property has until Oct. 31, 2023 to do so at news@richlandsource.com.

No election-related letters to the editor will be published after that date at Richland Source, Ashland Source or Knox Pages.

That date marks a full week before the election, as per our frequently repeated company policy. There will be no exceptions to this date.

Each of our sites has produced a multitude of content on the upcoming local election. We encourage all local registered voters to participate in making your voice heard.

Letters to the editor on other topics will be accepted as usual. Please limit a letter to the editor to 500 words, no personal attacks on individuals or businesses, and no profanity will be tolerated.

As always, we reserve the right to decline publication of any letter that violates our policies.

We appreciate our readers and value their opinions.

Thank you for your cooperation in this matter.

Sincerely,

Larry Phillips

Managing Editor

Richland Source

Ashland Source

Knox Pages