Marcia E. Stoner, 74, of Mansfield, went home to be with her Lord and Savior early Friday morning, October 27, 2023.

Marica was born December 17, 1948, in Bucyrus, to Eldon and Ester Jean Hildebrand. A true Proverbs 31 woman, she married the love of her life, Dan Stoner, on October 4, 1974. Marcia was a member of Caesarea Baptist Church and had taught Sunday School and Jr. Church, worked in the nursery, and helped in any way that she could. Marcia and Dan loved supporting world missions through their church, Caesarea Baptist Church.

Along with her husband, Dan, Marcia is survived by two sons, Michael (Dori) Stoner of Waldo, Ohio and Matthew Stoner of Mansfield, five grandchildren, Becca Stoner of Bucyrus, Hannah Stoner of Columbus, Josh Stoner of Columbus, Devon Stoner of Mansfield, Caleb Stoner of Mansfield; great-granddaughter, Reece; great-grandson, Bryer; and sister, Sherry Lewis of Henderson, NC.

She was proceeded in death by her parents, Eldon and Ester Jean Hildebrand.

Calling hours will be held from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 31, 2023, at Caesarea Baptist Church, 807 Taylor Road, Mansfield, OH 44903. Funeral services will follow at 2:00 p.m. at the church with Pastor Chad Hayes officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Union Cemetery, Perrysville, OH.

Werner-Gompf Funeral Services, ltd., 1106 Park Avenue East, Mansfield, OH is assisting the family with the arrangements.

