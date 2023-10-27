GALION – A person’s situation can change quickly. Anyone who has had a loss of income due to layoffs or an unexpected expense shouldn’t have to sacrifice a good meal for Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 8, Second Harvest Food Bank (Second Harvest) and Galion City Schools are teaming up again to provide 500 Thanksgiving meals to Crawford County residents.

“The holidays are a time to come together. We want to make sure everyone has access to enough food for the whole family to enjoy,” said Julie Chase-Morefield, president and CEO of Second Harvest.

“The continued support of Galion City Schools allows us to serve throughout the year and culminates in our mobile distribution at Thanksgiving.”

This year’s distribution will take place from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on November 8 at Galion City Schools, 470 Portland Way N. in Galion.

Registration is required for the Thanksgiving distributions. To register, go to secondharvestfoodbank.org or call 440-434-2441.

“Our partnership with Second Harvest is crucial for families in the area,” remarked Galion City Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeffrey Hartmann.

“Student’s cannot learn if they are hungry and we will continue to do what we can to ensure meals for our students and community.”

Drivers may pick up packages for two families, but they must sign up separately and have their own registration codes. Attendees must have their registration codes visible to enter the distribution line.

Eligibility is based on income and household size; a chart is available on Second Harvest’s website to help residents determine if they qualify. Proof of income is not required, but those who register will be asked to attest to their income.

Home delivery is not available for the Thanksgiving food packages.

The Galion City Schools event is intended for Crawford County residents, while another

distribution will be held by Willard Parks and Recreation in Huron County on Nov. 21

for residents in that area.

Second Harvest hopes to distribute 3,300 Thanksgiving food packages over the four counties.

Each Thanksgiving box will include shelf-stable food, a turkey, apples, onions, potatoes, canned sweet potatoes, margarine, pumpkin pie, stuffing, turkey gravy, cranberry sauce, canned pumpkin and cornbread mix.

“We try to include all the items you would need for a traditional Thanksgiving meal and then some, Chase-Morefield said. “We want to take one worry off someone’s plate.”

Answers to frequently asked questions are available on Second Harvest’s website at secondharvestfoodbank.org.

Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio

As the area’s largest hunger-relief organization, Second Harvest Food Bank of North Central Ohio grows hope in our region by creating pathways for nutritious food and envisions a brighter future for all by cultivating a healthy, hunger-free community.

Second Harvest secures and distributes nearly 11 million pounds of food and grocery products annually and works in partnership with 125-member partner charities and 10+ school districts, including food pantries, soup kitchens, emergency shelters, Mobile School pantries, after-school programs, Mobile Produce Pantries and Mobile Pantries.

Driven by our current strategic plan, we are taking bold steps to make lasting changes by developing partnerships and plans to create long-term food security for all.

Before the pandemic, Second Harvest served 88,224 unduplicated individuals. Since the height of the pandemic, demand for food assistance remains 47% higher than pre pandemic, with nearly 120K people receiving help from Second Harvest directly or from one of Second Harvest’s partner charities in Crawford, Erie, Huron and Lorain counties.

Help bring the most basic of needs – food – to the table by visiting us online at www.secondharvestfoodbank.org.

Second Harvest Values

Second Harvest firmly believes that dignity is at the heart of serving. We want everyone who uses our services to feel welcomed and respected.

We refer to the people we serve as community members or neighbors. We do not refer to them as the needy, the hungry, the poor, poor people, at-risk, underprivileged or disadvantaged.

We are very intentional with our wording to ensure it reflects our values.

We ask that you please refrain from making any significant changes to the information we provide.

The majority of the people who utilize our services do so for a short time and for a variety of reasons.

We want to serve them in whatever way is best for them, including direct distribution, choice pantries, hot meal programs and even online ordering.

We are supporting our neighbors to access the food that every person deserves.