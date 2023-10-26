Willard Osborne Jr., age 78, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Plymouth, Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

He was born August 10, 1945, in Buckingham, Kentucky to Willard and Delilan (Waddles) Osborne. A 1963 graduate of Martin High School, Willard attended the Pippa Passes University in Kentucky. A proud Veteran of the United States Army, he had served in the Vietnam War. Willard worked in numerous places, including CVG in Norwalk, where he retired in 2007.

A member of the American Legion in Shiloh, he loved being outdoors. He enjoyed cutting wood, gardening, fishing, and hunting in his early years.

Willard is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Mary (Lynch) Osborne, whom he wed July 17, 1970.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter Peggy Osborne in 1987, and five siblings.

A casual graveside service will be held 10:00 AM Monday, October 30, 2023 at Greenlawn Cemetery in Plymouth. His neighbor, Pastor Rich Hurles will officiate.

In place of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Peggy Osborne Scholarship Fund in care of the VABC at 400 Trux St. Plymouth 44865.

