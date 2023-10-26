MANSFIELD — Voters in Mansfield’s 6th Ward will decide Nov. 7 whether to retain Kimberly Moton on City Council or elect challenger Deborah Mount.

A Democrat, Moton was selected in October of 2020 by 6th Ward members of the Richland County Democratic Central Committee to replace Jean Taddie as the ward’s representative on Mansfield City Council.

Moton is completing the unexpired term of Taddie, who resigned on to accept a position with the Richland County Regional Planning Commission as the transit development manager.

Mount has been a member of the Richland County Republican Party Central Committee since 2022. She frequently attends City Council meetings and has been a regular participant during the public participation of those sessions.

Members of City Council are are paid $8,477 annually, according to the city finance director’s office.

Here is a look at both candidates:

Kimberly Moton

The 54-year-old Moton lives on Second Avenue. She has a bachelor’s degree in social work from the University of Akron; a master’s degree in higher education leadership and administration from Capella University; and a master’s degree in school counseling from Liberty University.

Moton, a Mansfield native, works as a substitute teacher in Mansfield City Schools.

If retained by voters, Moton said she would continue the work she has begun on City Council “by being transparent, actively listening to the residents and helping them solve issues.”

“My goals for my next term are to work with the new administration to make Mansfield a prosperous and safe community where people will want to live. I believe in Mansfield,” Moton said.

(Below is a map showing the City of Mansfield’s 6th Ward.)

Moton said her goals in a new four-year term would be to increase economic development, improve infrastructure and work with the Mansfield City Schools’ “Peace on My Block” initiative.

She is the current chair of council’s economic development committee and said she has worked with the city administration to help attract new businesses to the city.

Moton said the city needs better water and sewer lines, curbs, roads and sidewalks, as well as a public swimming pool.

“We should be applying for grants and allowing for private funding to help us achieve our infrastructure goals,” she said. “Mansfield will need to hire a grant writer to apply for and monitor all potential grant funding opportunities that are available.

“We must be proactive.”

Moton said the city needs to increase the number of police officers to “help protect our citizens from the violence that has plagued our city” and also needs to use city resources to help residents with mental health issues, drug abuse and a lack of affordable housing.

Moton said she has used her time on council to build relationships and better understand issues confronting the community.

“I am actively making a difference and I look forward to continuing my work as the council person for the 6th Ward.”

Deborah Mount

The 34-year-old Mount lives on Cliffbrook Drive and said she has been active in a leadership role with the Cherry Hill Neighborhood Watch organization for the past 19 years.

A high school graduate, Mount is a small business owner with Mansfield Linens & Events. She has an emergency medical technician certification and also volunteer firefighter training.

She said council members, in addition to writing laws for the city, “assist with hands-on tackling of quality of life issues for their residents.”

“Although a council person only has one vote, I would look forward to the opportunity to collaborate and build consensus with other elected officials to address everyday issues in the city,” she said.

Mount said her work with the Cherry Hill Neighborhood Watch has helped to prepare her to “seamlessly take on the role and responsibility of (City Council) and I’m very acquainted with the issues that matter most to my constituents.”

She said her top goals, if elected, would be to:

— assist residents with daily quality of life issues, networking with with city, county and private organizations to find solutions.

— review and update city ordinances. “Some have not been touched in decades and it’s time to bring them up to speed,” Mount said.

— monitor city finances. “It’s important to me that the money is accounted for and budgeted as the residents have voted. We need to be responsible with public funds,” Mount said.

Mount said her family moved to Mansfield when she was a baby and she has chosen to stay when others her age left to find better opportunities.

“I’ve seen Mansfield’s ups and down and followed city finances and the council process closely for over 15 years. I am familiar with the issues that preceded and followed Mansfield’s time in fiscal emergency,” she said.

“As a diehard Mansfielder, I don’t give up easily. I have put down roots and invested in my community to make it a better place. I have started my business here and live a life of volunteerism and giving back.

“I am familiar with the challenges and rewards of entrepreneurism and I have seen ways government could streamline its processes to allow businesses to grow and flourish,” Mount said.