Linda S. Miller 74, went to be with the Lord on October 17, 2023 after a short bout with cancer at Ohio Health Mansfield Ohio.

On September 20, 1949 she was born at home to Orval and Jeanette (Duston) Oyster.

Linda graduated from Clear Fork High School in 1967 and she worked and retired from FT Precision.

She enjoyed knitting, sewing, gardening and flowers. She had a green thumb when it came to her houseplants. She also enjoyed hummingbirds and Cardinals.

Left to cherish her memory are her Sons, Corey (Carrie) Oyster and Steve Miller; daughter Abby (Derek) Yeary; brother, Harold (Charlotte Pack) Oyster; sisters, Pat Shavers, Janet (Bob) Blair and Sandy VanHouton; grandchildren, Seth Oyster, Rhianna Oyster, Sydney Yeary and Kylee Yeary; great grandchildren, Brylee, Kaelynn, Scarlett and Evelynn Oyster; nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

In addition to her parents, Linda was preceded in death by her brothers, Orval and Marion Oyster and brothers-in-law, Ed (Spanky) VanHouton and Bob Shavers.

A celebration of life will be held November 18, 2023 from 12-4pm at the Bellville Legion, 77 Bell St., Bellville, Ohio 44813.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Richland County Dog warden’s office and shelter 810 N. Home Rd., Mansfield, Ohio 44903.

Funeral Home: Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society

Website: www.ohiocremation.org