Buckeye Imagination Museum, the lively children’s museum located on Third Street in downtown Mansfield, is hosting its first-ever adults-only after hours event called “Night at the Museum” on November 18th. The event will allow adults to explore their inner child and indulge in nostalgic childhood memories in a fun and playful atmosphere, while enjoying an adult beverage or two if they choose.

Since the opening of the 2nd floor of the museum in August, many adults visiting the museum expressed their desire to explore and play with their friends without the children. The museum began having conversations with the community and even took a staff trip to a fellow children’s museum, COSI, for “COSI After Dark,” with a carnival theme. The team enjoyed the experience so much that they decided to bring the concept back home to Mansfield.

“We just want people to know what is here. We have things for adults to do, too. So that population of 21+, even with no kids, can come out with their friends and have a blast,” Ellen Bohl, Exhibit Coordinator said.

The first “Night at the Museum” event is taking place Saturday, November 18th, 2023. The event will feature adult-themed cocktails such as Adult Chocolate Milk made with coconut rum, along with throw-back snacks like lunch lady bars and chips with hot cheese dip. The goal is to provide adults with a night where they can let their guard down and relive their childhood without any worries.

The event will also include competitions, such as who can get the highest score on the various games the museum has to offer like pop-a-shot, skeeball, laser tunnel racing and more. There will be raffle baskets available to win, and the museum is asking for donations from the community to add to the baskets. Attendees can earn extra raffle tickets by bringing in food items for the food pantry. Businesses or individuals interested in donating towards the raffle baskets should contact the museum at 419-522-2332.

Tickets for the “Night at the Museum” is $35 for non-members and $25 for museum members. Tickets include entry to the museum and two drink tickets. Additional drink tickets can be purchased during the event. Only 150 tickets are available for the event to ensure that the event doesn’t get too crowded. Tickets can be purchased on the museum website.

Buckeye Imagination Museum is committed to providing opportunities for families to play together and creating events that allow for unique and memorable experiences. “Night at the Museum” is just the first of many planned events catering to the 21 and over crowd, with future plans for themed events, contests, and costumes in the works.

To learn more about Buckeye Imagination Museum, this and future events visit their website and their Facebook page. And don’t forget to get your tickets for November 18th here! And don’t worry, if you’re unable to attend this event, be sure to watch out on social media for future events, especially around Christmas-time!