MOUNT GILEAD — One man was arrested and suspected drugs were seized Tuesday after a joint operation by north central Ohio law enforcement officials.

Eric S. Azbell, 37, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and is currently incarcerated in the Knox County Jail, according to a press release from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities stated that the Morrow County Sheriff’s Office, in a joint investigation with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant at Hidden Lakes Campground in Morrow County.

Deputies seized what they believe to be LSD, cocaine, meth, mushrooms, and marijuana.

No further details were made available as this is an ongoing investigation.