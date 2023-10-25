PLYMOUTH — The Plymouth FFA chapter is working with the Plymouth High School History Club to organize the 2023 Veterans program for the Plymouth-Shiloh Local School.

Local Veterans are welcome to join us on Friday, Nov. 10 for breakfast and our annual Veterans Day Assembly. The assembly will begin at 9:30 a.m. in the High School/Middle School Gymnasium.

Plymouth students also have the opportunity to invite a veteran to join them for a breakfast with a registration deadline of Nov. 6 forms are available in the elementary, middle, high school and board of education offices.

The pancake and sausage breakfast is being provided by the Plymouth FFA Chapter, Plymouth-Shiloh FFA Alumni and the Plymouth American Legion.

If a veteran does not know a current student, one will be selected for them if registered by the deadline. All veterans are invited to breakfast at 8:30 a.m. in the high school/middle school cafeteria, regardless of prior registration.

After breakfast, guests are invited to head to the gymnasium where the assembly will begin promptly at 9:30 a.m.

If you are a veteran, related to or know a veteran, or simply appreciate our freedoms, we invite the public to attend our ceremony.

Date: Nov. 10.

Location: Plymouth High School Gymnasium.

Submitted by Plymouth FFA Reporter Nicole Beverage